MERRILLVILLE — An Elkhart County based project is among the recipients of a Northern Indiana Public Service Company grant program.
The Elkhart Environmental Center’s Envirofest received $5,000 from NIPSCO’s 2022 Environmental Action Grant program, which awarded $69,100 to 17 local organizations that applied for the funding earlier this year, according to a news release.
“In its seventh year, NIPSCO’s Environmental Grant program has donated more than $392,000 to date, helping 109 projects come to fruition across northern Indiana,” the release stated. “This year’s projects focus on pollinators of all shapes and sizes including monarch butterflies, bluebirds and bees, use of native plants for sustainable food sources and habitats, as well as corresponding education programs for communities and citizens of all ages.”
Additionally, funding is provided to support the airing of an environmental documentary on public media, and for special environmental-related community events.
Other winners include:
• The Nature Conservancy in Indiana, East Chicago Monarch Festival, $5,000
• Lakeshore Public Media, Share Shifting Sands documentary, $5,000
• The Watershed Foundation, Deeds Creek Dam Removal and Habitat Restoration Project, $5,000
• Art Barn School of Art, Inc., Monarch Habitat Revitalization, $5,000
• Christ Lutheran Church, Southern Bioswale Native Garden for Butterflies, Pollinators and Birds, $1,500
• LC Nature Park, Prairie & Wetland Seeding Project, $5,000
• Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana, It’s Your Planet-Love It!, $2,200
• Izaak Walton League’s Porter County Chapter, Gene Clifford Bluebird Trail, $5,000
• Humane Indiana, Environmental and Wildlife Education Center, $5,000
• Dunes Learning Center, Buds for Butterflies and Bees in the Indiana Dunes, $5,000
• Jasper County Economic Development Organization, Take A Hike programming, $1,200
• United Way of Miami County, Recycled Plarn Sleeping Mats, $5,000
• Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest, Native Plant & Monarch Waystation Garden
Restoration, $4,850
• Coolspring Citizen’s Association, Coolspring Elementary Tree Planting and Education, $850
• The Wetlands Initiative, Collaborative Habitat Restoration and Community Engagement, $5,000
• DeKalb County Soil & Water Conservation District, Community Pollinator Habitat Development, $3,500
“We are proud to provide funds to local organizations dedicated to supporting and revitalizing our environment,” said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO Director of Public Affairs and Economic Development in the release. “Conserving the environment in our service territory is an integral part of our mission to make a positive difference in northern Indiana.”
In addition to Environmental Action Grant funding, NIPSCO works to establish early successional pollinator habitat on rights of way, forges partnerships with community organizations for restoration efforts and supports the planting of thousands of trees in northern Indiana each year.
To learn more visit NIPSCO.com/Environment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.