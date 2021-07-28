GOSHEN — Elkhart County is back in yellow.
The state COVID-19 metrics map on the Indiana Department of Health’s website updates the map each Wednesday and after a short stay in blue, turned yellow this Wednesday.
Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait learned of the elevated level Tuesday.
COVID numbers are continuing to rise in the county, she said, “which I can’t say is a surprise."
"The delta variant hit about three weeks ago, and pretty much across the country the minute they see the delta variant within the area within three weeks it’s easily doubled," she said. "Like they say it’s a very aggressive variant and so we have to anticipate that we’re going in the direction that we all don’t want to go in.”
So what does yellow mean for Elkhart County?
Under Indiana’s public health order, counties in yellow are seeing moderate COVID spread and are advised to:
- Consider restrictions on size of gatherings.
- Restrict common areas in workplaces.
- And school officials should review plans for face coverings.
One of the reasons for the spread of the variant, Wait said, was the low rate of vaccination. As of Wednesday, 34% of Elkhart County’s population had been vaccinated.
“And that’s not going to be enough to hold the numbers down,” she said. “I am hoping that we certainly do not have the months of October-November 2020 like we had.”
Wait explained that the CDC came out with a recommendation that vaccinated people should put their masks back on indoors, as of Tuesday — in particular the areas of the country that are seeing higher levels of spread, such as the orange and red counties in Indiana.
Since Elkhart County is at level yellow, “theoretically, we’re not there yet, so not necessarily do we need to do that, but I think we’re working our way there. Certainly, I would recommend getting a mask on if you’re going to be in an area that one, is not outdoors, and two, is indoors with close quarters.
“That may change some of the recommendations for schools,” she added. “The state continues to encourage masks, but they’re not mandated for K-12. Each district is making their own decisions on whether they will require masks or not. But if we continue this trend, the concern is that we would be in advisory level orange, hopefully not red, but that is a possibility, come the start of school.”
Wait anticipates having a weekly conversation with school superintendents on what their risks are.
Each school district has its own risk because of the difference in people vaccinated in each ZIP code. Elkhart’s 46516 and 46515 ZIP codes have a nearly 48% vaccination rate, whereas, Nappanee, Middlebury and Millersburg are closer to 24%, she said.
According to the Indiana Department of Health’s COVID dashboard, Elkhart County is seeing an increase in confirmed COVID patients. At the beginning of July there were 14 patients and as of Tuesday there were 34 confirmed COVID patients in hospitals in the county.
Wait suggests people get vaccinated and to keep practicing good hygiene, wearing a mask when needed and social distancing.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic nearby, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
PFIZER VACCINE CLINIC
The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, Heart City Health and Radio La Raza WKAM-1460 will run a second drive-thru COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic Aug. 7, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the parking lot of NIHHC’s Elkhart office location, 444 N. Nappanee St., Elkhart.
During the first vaccine clinic July 17, more than 150 people were vaccinated in four hours. Of those vaccinated, 96% were Hispanic and 32% were children between 12 and 17 years old. Children in attendance also received a backpack with back-to-school supplies.
They hope the Aug. 7 Pfizer clinic will be another strong event.
Heart City Health will provide both first and second doses. All of those who were previously vaccinated are already scheduled for their second dose, and anyone over the age of 12 who is unvaccinated is welcome to get their first dose. No documents are required, and community members are invited to register for their appointments now by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
Aug. 7 is also an opportunity for children who are 12 years and older to get ready to go back to school.
“We want a normal school year for our kids, but to accomplish this task, we need to get our children vaccinated,” Dr. Wait said. “The spread of the virus will cause continued quarantines, isolation, and contact tracing for those not vaccinated.”
For more information on NIHHC’s activities and programs, call NIHHC at 574-522-0966 or toll free at 1-877-21-SALUD, or visit its website at www.nihhc.com. For more information regarding COVID-19, call NIHHC’s bilingual COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938. Visit NIHHC’s Facebook page for up-to-date information regarding COVID-19, and don’t miss NIHHC’s Pills of Knowledge video segments with healthcare professionals, broadcasted every Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. on Facebook Live.
