The Department of Homeland Security / Federal Emergency Management has awarded Elkhart County $46,182 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. The Local Board is charged to distribute the funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the county.
A Local Board made up of United Way, Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, and others will determine how the funds awarded to LaGrange and Noble counties are to be dispersed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program Funds must contact Julie Poertner poertnerj@crossroadsuw.org for an application. Applications will be due Jan. 20.