GOSHEN — It’s different, but we’ll take it.
That was the general feeling expressed by participants of this year’s Elkhart County 4-H Fashion Revue, who on Friday made their way to the Elkhart County Community Center building on the fairgrounds campus for an event that looked markedly different than the fair’s past fashion revues.
Understandably, COVID-19 reminders were ever-present during the all-day event — one of the only 4-H events to be allowed to take place in person this year — with participants required to wait in their cars prior to being called in one at a time, masks on, to hop on stage and strut their stuff before the assembled panel of judges, all while adhering to appropriate social distancing.
It was an atmosphere much changed from previous years, when kids would gather in large groups to cheer on their friends as they modeled their handcrafted wares and talked shop about their favorite creations.
“Usually they can stay and watch the whole thing, but of course, things have changed significantly this year,” said Tammy Gerber, an event volunteer who has been helping to host the annual 4-H Fashion Revue for nearly 40 years. “Now, everybody has to wear a mask while they're modeling, and we’re making kids show up in their outfits, where usually they get to come, hang out, and change their outfit when they get here. But this year, they’re supposed to come in their outfit so we don’t have so much hanging around, and social distancing is going on, and all that good stuff.
“And usually we have lots of people hanging out, and it’s lots of fun, and it’s a good time for them to be able to see their friends modeling, and they can come support them. So, this year is a little different, because it doesn’t feel like there’s that camaraderie and support and all that stuff,” she added of the impact concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have had on the event’s planning. “Usually we have an open show the day after judging, where grandparents and anybody from the community can come, and everybody models their outfits, and we have music playing and the stage all decorated. But this year, it’s just the one day of modeling. So, it feels really limited.”
That said, Gerber was quick to note her appreciation for being allowed to host the event in person this year, while many of the fair’s other events have been canceled or forced to go virtual.
“We are really excited that we can do it in person. We’re very happy about that,” she said, noting that the event was also being streamed live on Facebook in order to give people another way to enjoy the event from the comfort of their homes.
All in all, about 21 entries were expected at this year’s events, down notably from last year’s fashion revue, which featured about 35 participants.
Split into two judging divisions, the lower division featured creations by third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh graders, while the upper division featured creations by eighth, ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th graders. Categories for the event included informal wear, casual wear, free choice, separates, suits and coats, dress-up wear, and formal wear.
Jewyl Dreier, 10, of Goshen, was a first-time participant in the fashion revue this year.
“This is my first year participating. It was fun making my outfit. I spent a few weeks on it. It’s a music dress with different musical instruments on it,” Dreier said of her entry after stopping for a few photos before making her way out of the building. “I love music, and I also play the guitar and piano.”
According to Jewyl’s grandmother, Joyce Dreier, Jewyl was bound and determined to complete her garment this year, regardless of whether or not the event was allowed to happen.
“But then we found out that we were actually going to get to do it. And we knew it was going to look a little different, but we’re just really happy that we could still do something in person,” she added of the event.
Val Haywood, whose daughter, Sarah Haywood, 9, of Milford, was also a first-time participant in the fashion revue, offered a similar sentiment when it came to the event being allowed to proceed in person when so many others were not so lucky.
“We weren’t even sure we were even going to be able to do this at first. So, it’s nice that they’re able to at least allow this for the kids just because of all the hard work they’ve been doing,” Val said of the event. “I mean, it’s not the same, but at least it’s something, because they’ve all worked so hard on it. It’s just amazing all the details and all the skills they have.
“These programs are just so important. I mean, I was in 4-H when I grew up, and I made a lot of friends and learned some important skills,” she added of the overall 4-H program. “So, I think it’s very important to pass that on and teach them skills that they might not learn otherwise.”
Friday’s fashion revue was the second for 10-year-old Goshen resident Renee Welling, and while it was admittedly different from her first experience participating in the event, Welling said she was just happy she got to show off her ensemble in person.
“I really like pandas, so I decided to do a panda theme,” Welling said of her creation. “And then, it technically asked for all one color or design, but I wanted to do another design with it, and so we decided on pink, because it matched the pandas. And then, since the mask was a last-minute thing, my grandma made a matching mask for me.”
All the COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing aside, Welling said she was determined to make it through Friday’s event with a big smile on her face, even if the judges couldn’t see it behind her mask.
“You know when you smile, you sort of get this glimmer in your eyes? Well, I think I did that pretty well so that they could see that I was smiling, even though they couldn’t see my face,” Welling said of her performance. “I’m just glad that I actually got to do it in person. I was a little scared that they were going to make us do it over video instead. So, I’m definitely glad we got to do it in person instead.”
