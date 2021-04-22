GOSHEN — Following last year's event cancellation, the 2021 Elkhart County 4-H Fair will take place July 23-31 with safety restrictions in place.
"The Elkhart County 4-H & Agricultural Exposition, Inc. feels strongly that our community, local families and 4-H youth need our fair to continue this summer and are doing everything in our power to make sure that happens while being financially responsible to ensure we are here for generations to come," Elkhart 4-H Marketing and Sponsorship Coordinator Jeremy D'Angelo said in a news release Thursday. "The COVID-19 situation is still rapidly changing from week to week. However, based on information provided to us by local authorities, the outlook is positive for large events to return this summer."
Safety restrictions may be lessened or increased based on the county’s risk factors in July, the release said. However, for planning purposes, the fair will be following a health and safety plan that has been developed in cooperation with the Elkhart County Health Department.
"We ask our community members to understand that the required restrictions are outside of the Fair’s control and our goal is to keep our guests and entire community safe," D'Angelo said. "As a volunteer-driven non-profit organization, we ask for your support, and more importantly kindness as we wade through the uncertainties of this year."
The fair's health and safety plan will follow the state’s color-coded advisory level system, with protocols in place for each advisory level.
In compliance with local guidelines, all guests aged 3 and older will be required to wear face masks while on the fairgrounds, the fair board stated in its news release. Masks may be removed while consuming food and beverages, but guests will be asked to wait until they are seated to consume their purchases. Additional seating will be provided in Heritage Park and Rotary Boulevard for guests to sit and enjoy their favorite fair treats.
THE DECISION
Fair Board President Trent Hostetler said that as specifics of the COVD situation have changed since one year ago, the decision to host the fair this year was made.
"We knew we had to be proactive about it if we wanted to have a fair this year," Hostetler said Thursday, adding that fair officials met with Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait and other county officials in February.
Hostetler said the fair staff is organizing line queues for food vendors to avoid overlaps, with additional seating in the park and other areas of the fairground so families and other groups can sit together.
On Wednesday Elkhart County reached a state advisory level of orange, which represents more widespread positivity for COVID-19. If this continues or worsens to a level of red by July Hostetler said this will likely cause a re-evaluation about holding the fair. He also said that hopefully some precautions can be pulled, even at the last minute, but that the fair staff is fully prepared to implement them if needed.
A supply of face masks will be available free of charge at all entrances, at daily events and inside all buildings. Attendees who lose their face mask or need a new one for any reason, will be provided a free face mask.
Any guests who refuse to wear a face mask or comply with physical distancing will be asked to leave, the release added.
In an effort to manage crowds and maintain capacity limits, attendance will be limited and admission will be day specific. This means guests will need to purchase their admission tickets online and choose what day they will attend the fair.
Increased sanitation procedures will be implemented. Buildings and equipment will be sanitized daily with high touch surfaces being cleaned more frequently.
Hand sanitizer will be available across the fairgrounds and frequent use is encouraged.
For more information, visit www.4hfair.org or www.facebook.com/ElkhartCounty4HFair.
