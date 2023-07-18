GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair is kicking off its first three days with a buzz, 175 to be exact.
The fair will be hosting a drone show by Sky Elements from July 21-23. At 9:45 p.m. each night of the first weekend, 175 drones will fill the sky for a fair-themed display. The light show will last about 12 minutes before touching back down.
President of the 2024 fair board Shelly Steury brought in the light show after discovering Sky Elements at the National Fair Conference. Sky Elements is an aerial entertainment company that puts on drone light shows using a fleet of drones with LED lights attached. The drones form different patterns and shapes in the sky.
“This year is our 150th year of having fairs, and we wanted to bring something new and exciting to help celebrate that milestone,” Steury said.
Sky Elements also did a drone show of a similar size at the Rotors ‘n Ribs event July 7, but theirs was helicopter themed. Steury thinks it will be an “awesome addition” to the fair’s lineup.
The drone show is free to watch. The funds for the display were donated by the community and partly sponsored by Jayco Inc.
“It’s an excellent opportunity to see something that they probably haven’t had a chance to see before,” Steury said.