GOSHEN — Disabilities and Special Groups Day is July 24th at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
This day at the fair is special to many people. They have a specific set of hours for individuals with disabilities to participate and feel safe, and they are able to enter free of charge.
“I like how we’re involved," Adrianne Morris said. "They actually include us in all the events."
The most important part of this day is to make sure the fairgrounds aren’t too busy and overcrowded.
“We get to be included in the community,” said Morris’ behavior consultant, Virginia Tener. “Then we get to do things they set up specifically for them, because most of the time, they don’t feel comfortable.”
Sensory-friendly rides were also a big part of the day. During this time, the lights and music were altered, as well as the speed. Each person also received four free carnival rides.
“This day makes me feel really good,” Tanya Wicker said. “For the people that have disabilities that can’t go on some rides because it’s too loud or too fast, they slow it down for us, our community.”
With this being a big step, there are still some improvements that could be made to make sure and include all.
Morris was not able to participate in any rides because of her wheelchair.
“For people with their wheelchair being the only source of movement, they aren’t able to access the rides,” Tener said. “If there is wheelchair access available, there isn’t anyone to help pick her up and put her on the ride.”
Even though she wasn't able to go on any rides, Morris was then able to go visit the playground for wheelchairs.