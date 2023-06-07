GOSHEN — The 2023 Elkhart County 4-H Fair President Fred Jessup has announced the President’s Item this year will be “Anything Goes with Cherries”.
The President’s Item is an Open Class contest in which anyone over the age of 8 years of age in the Michiana area can enter. There is no pre-registration or entry fee. Bring entries to the 4-H Fairgrounds, Home & Family Arts Building July 20. Check-in is from 7:30 – 11 a.m. with open judging at 11:15 a.m. by Jessup.
Participants may enter only one item. Entries must be accompanied by a neatly written, printed or typed recipe on an 8-1/2 by 11-inch sheet of paper on one side only. Please include name, address and telephone number on the back side of the recipe and include the year, contest, and category entered.
Names are covered during judging. One winner will be selected from all entries and will receive a prize of $10 from the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board. Recipes become the property of the Elkhart County Extension Homemakers with the right to use them for fair publicity.
The Purdue Extension Elkhart County office prints the Open Class Home & Family Arts Department booklet each year with details on entering Open Class items. Copies are available by visiting the Purdue Extension Elkhart County Office at 17746 C.R. 34, Goshen, or download a copy at extension.purdue.edu/county/elkhart/open-class-hfa.html.