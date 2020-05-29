GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair has been canceled for this year.
In a letter to vendors and concessionaires today, the fair board announced the next fair will be held July 23-31, 2021.
“It is with heavy hearts that we reach out today,” the fair board’s statement reads. “We know that as a whole our industry is suffering. The absolute last thing we wanted to do is to postpone our 2020 Elkhart County 4-H Fair. However, after a tremendous amount of research, long discussions with local officials, examining the practicality of meeting health and safety guidelines, and considering the financial ramifications of all possible scenarios, we have had to make that difficult call. Although we hope the local 4-H programs are able to push through with some aspect of shows and contests for our youth, sadly, the Elkhart County 4-H Fair has been postponed until we are scheduled to meet again, July 23 – 31, 2021."
The fair leadership said in the statement they are working to contact vendors about payments that have already been made to the fair.
“We know this is heartbreaking for many. We are right there with you. Tears of frustration, stress, disappointment, and more have flowed. Many sleepless nights have led up to this and will follow. Please know our hearts are with you,” the statement concludes.
