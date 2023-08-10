GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair broke attendance records this year.
Elkhart County 4-H Fair officials stated in a news release Thursday, "The 150th Fair brought in 216,964 people throughout the week which was an increase of 6.8% over last year."
Special events were held to celebrate the 150th Elkhart County 4-H Fair. Daily parades showcased antique tractors and past Fair Board Presidents, and many individuals participated in the first Women’s Cast Iron Skillet Throwing Contest.
To end the first three nights of the fair, drone shows lit up the night sky with 175 illuminated drones. They flew above the grandstand infield and created moving images for all on the grounds to see. Guest favorites included our 150th logo and a four-leaf clover, the release reads.
The 4-H program also broke records this year.
According to fair officials, more than $1.5 million was raised at auctions.
"This is a testament to the local support of the community for the 4-H program," the statement reads.