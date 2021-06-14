GOSHEN — Bob Troyer has been chosen as the grand marshal of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Parade, and Mary Ann Eash and Mel Barkman have received the fair board’s Legacy Award.
The actions were taken by the fair board last week.
The board also selected its officers for the coming year. Michael Christofeno will serve as president; Fred Jessup will be president-elect; Shelly Steury, was elected vice president; Dewey Miller is the treasurer; Kelly Ropp is secretary and Trent Hostetler is immediate past president.
Each year, the fair board’s Nominating Committee recommends a new vice president who serves for one calendar year on the executive committee, according to information from the fair board. Upon completion of that year, the individual then serves as president elect for one year before serving as president for one year and then one final year as past president on the Executive Committee.
“It is an overwhelming honor to be a part of a group that has such an impact on our community,” Steury said. “We are all excited to bring this event back to our community this year and I am looking forward to being able to represent our board in 2024!”
Two at-large director positions were open for election this year with Mary Nisly voted in as a new director and Harold Schmucker Jr. re-elected to that position.
Additionally, the board re-elected Barney Beer as a board representative for a one-year term on the Nominating Committee.
Board members who will remain on the Executive Committee include directors at large Monica Gould and Randi Yoder; fair board attorney Jeff Lund; Elkhart County Extension Services Director Robert Kelly and the Fair Foundation Chairperson Mark Kritzman.
The fair board is comprised of more than 130 members who volunteer their time and skills to support the fair.
Eash and Barkman received their Legacy Awards for their service on the fair board. The Legacy Award is a newly established award, given to two fair board members each year who have served with distinction and been selfless with their time and energy, the board’s news release states.
The 2021 Elkhart County 4-H Fair will run July 23-31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.