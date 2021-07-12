GOSHEN — Because of Elkhart County's continued improvements in lowering COVID-19 numbers, the Elkhart County 4-H Fair will be at full capacity July 23-31. And, fair officials announced, free admission Sunday will be back.
Any guest who purchased an admission ticket for Sunday, July 25, with a credit card will automatically receive a refund for their purchase back on their credit card, according to a statement from fair officials.
For those who paid in cash for the same date at the fairgrounds office, they can receive a refund by visiting the fairgrounds office and returning their admission ticket.
Also, day-specific tickets will no longer be needed.
Any ticket purchased for Saturday, July 24-Saturday, July 30 (except for the free Sunday) can be used any day during the fair, fair officials said.
Any admission tickets purchased for $5 First Friday (July 23) remain valid on that date only, though.
Physical distancing will remain in effect for concerts and ticketed grandstand events with gap seating between groups. The fairgrounds will continue increased sanitation efforts throughout the nine days of the fair. Fair officials said they recommend guests follow CDC guidelines regarding face masks, but will not enforce face masks for the 2021 fair.
"We appreciate our community’s patience as we navigate our event through the COVID-19 pandemic," fair officials stated in a press release. "We are thrilled to welcome our guests back to the Fairgrounds and celebrate our favorite 9 days of Summer!"
For more information, visit www.4hfair.org or www.facebook.com/elkhartcounty4Hfair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.