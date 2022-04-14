GOSHEN — The concert lineup for the 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Fair was announced Thursday, featuring Kansas and Brothers Osborne.
KANSAS
On Saturday, July 23, the rock band Kansas will perform at 8 p.m. on the Grandstand Stage. Kansas has sold millions of records across its nearly five-decade-long career. Their 1976 song, “Carry On Wayward Son,” is one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio even to this day.
CORY ASBURY
On Sunday, July 24, singer, songwriter and worship leader Cory Asbury will take the stage at 8 p.m. following the Youth Fellowship Worship Night. Asbury is best known for his Grammy-nominated song “Reckless Love,” which would go on to win two GMA Dove Awards and two K-Love Fan Awards in 2018.
JAMESON RODGERS & GUEST NIKO MOON
On Monday, July 25, traditional country artist Jameson Rodgers will perform on the Grandstand Stage with special guest Niko Moon at 8 p.m. Rodgers burst onto the scene with two consecutive platinum hits: “Some Girls” and “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” both released in 2021, according to his biography information.
Declared “an artist to watch” by CMT, Amazon Music, MusicRow, and many more, Moon started 2021 with his debut single “Good Time” topping charts and going platinum.
BROTHERS OSBORNE & GUEST MORGAN WADE
On Tuesday, July 26, the duo Brothers Osborne with special guest Morgan Wade will highlight the Grandstand Stage at 8 p.m.
Brothers Osborne began their career in 2013 with their debut single “Let’s Go There,” but recently made headlines with their 2022 Grammy award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance on their song “Younger Me,” according to information provided by fair officials.
Active since 2018, Wade’s album, Reckless, would be her breakout by topping critical lists from Rolling Stone, TIME, Stereogum and more.
"We are very excited to bring our Grandstand concerts and events to the community this year," fair officials stated in a news release. "Between these and everything else in store, we believe our attendees will find 'fun at every turn.'"
All concert seating will be reserved seating only and will require a ticket purchase, including grandstand seats. Paid admission does not include grandstand seating.
Tickets begin going on sale in May at www.4HFair.org: May 6 for Cory Asbury; May 13 for Kansas and the Truck & Tractor Pulls; May 20 for Jameson Rodgers/Niko Moon and the rodeo; and May 27 for Brothers Osborne/Morgan Wade and the Demolition Derby.
