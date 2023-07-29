GOSHEN — 4-H’er buyers set a new record at the livestock auctions Friday.
At $1,515,104.87 raised, the new total is nearly $100,000 more than last year’s record total, and $200,000 more than the one from 2021.
Several livestock auctions also broke records in dollars raised individually as well as livestock sold.
BEEF AUCTION
Dollars raised: $471,417
Total beef animals sold: 111
Grand Champion Beef
Sold for: $14.50 per pound
Total pounds: 1355
Total sale price: $19,647.50
Owned by: Joseph Mujica
Buyers: Joey Mujica Friends and Family (Jeff Beer, Beer & Slabaugh, Dave’s Landscaping, Nate & Katie Mikel, Southwind flooring, Charlene Vincent, Austin Clark and Family, Brock Flickinger, Jason & Brit Nine, Dale Eash, New Paris Telephone Inc, Yellow Creek Gravel/Burrell Weaver, Monte Flowers, Colin & Rusel, MA Farms, Lisa Yoder State Farm, Miller Brother’s Builder, Miller Building Supply, Jeff & Cyndee Blue, Brandon & Nicole LaFollette, Bluefield Ventures LLC, RMH Insurance Group, Renee Klein, Don & Jill Lehman, Joe’s Gyros, Bender Construction, Jason & Laura Mosier, Terry & DeLane Graber, Turtle Top Associates, Impact Marketing Group, Lyn Miller, Sheila Showalter Realty, Jaime Alvarez, Slabaugh Farms, First State Bank, Jeremy & Liz Gingerich, Ian Books, Justin & Dana Books, Tim Klotz, Randy Books, C. Walter Trucking, Fire in the Hole Pizza, Melissa White, Zahner Farms, Jeff & Kelly Lorenz, LGK Computers, Gutierez Bakery, Discoteca Francis, Sunrise Home Builders, Shipshewana Auction, Gary & Patti Kauffman, Nedermans, Lonnie & Lisa Weaver, Gerhid & Christy Homes, Rhonda & Doug Hochstedler, Advanced Excavating, Rod Mullet, Marisa Schipani, Scott Dearinger, Kevin Faus, Fred Jessup)
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION
Sold for: $9.10 per pound
Total pounds: 1,395
Total sale price: $12,694.50
Owned by: Ava Blosser
Buyers: Ava’s Reserve Grand Steer Support (Dan & Elaina Barfell, Kyle & Jackllyn Pateros, Joe & Amanda Mehl, Rick & Deb Mishler, Blakke & Kelsey Taylor, Craig & Missy Foor, Homestead Painting, Shari Weber, New Paris Telephone, Advanced Excavating, Clark Family Farm, Austin Sanders, Mary Ann Lienhart-Cross, Joe’s Gyros, Pam & Ryan VanderWey, Tim Graber, Dough Thwaits, Ryan Thwaits, Form Co, Fred Jessup, Shelly Steury, Millmark, Nick & Naalie Abel, Rocco & Billie Rigsby, Austin Clark Family, Jill & Brandi Henderson, C.L.G. Forever, Essenhaus, Kritzman Show Cattle, Sharon Wogoman, Schwartz Electric, R. Yoder Construction, Monte Flowers Family, Derek & Taylor Thwaits, Elkhart County Gravel, Middlebury Electric, Shayne & Karen LaCounte, Tony & Betsy York, Rick & Jane Abel, Steven & Kristina Clark, Chard & Christine Ramer, Kevin & Kim Branham, Land & Boundry, Jason & Britt Nine Family, Phil & Mindy Lechlitner, Jack & Shelly Lengacher, Red Barn Realty, Doug & Carla Yoder, Zac & Brittney Lechlitner, Bud & Vicki Etsinger, Nick & Renee Klein, Todd & Karen Hollingsworth, Sam & Jenni Barfell, Phil & Linda Lewis, Jean Yerger, Marlys Prough
DAIRY FEEDER CALF AUCTION
Dollars raised: $272,082.50
Total calves sold: 133
Grand Champion
Sold for: $16 per pound
Total pounds: 546
Total sale price: $8,736
Owned by: Elizabeth Hertsel
Buyers: Elizabeth Hertsel Friends & Family (Neff’s Painting, Dan and Gail Hertsel, Bud & Vickie Etsinger, Elaine Egging, Integra Ag, Jeff & Corinne Hertsel, ADM/Clinton Center Feed, Clinton Center Feed, Bob & Helen Mesko, Stumptown Cattle Co, Tim Klotz, Justin & Leslie Lentz, Mel & Jill Shields, Richard & Tonya Cline, Cory and Grace Martin, Tim & Angie Woods, Jeff & Beth Fervida, Interra Credit Union, Brett Whitehead & Family, Rudy Glingle, Chris Diamond, Millers Orchard, Shane & Beka McKerchie, Mary Dale- Coldwell Banker, Howard & Jean Cross, Scot Knafel, Micah & Rachel Yoder, Jon James, Joe’s Gyros, Dan & Kayla Schmucker, Larry Kammerer, Phil Hahn & Assoc, Nick & Stephanie Brown, Rick and Nancy Audas, Jill & Brandi Henderson, Jody & Tara Lengacher, Lar-Lee Farms, Brad and Amy Mestach, Fred Jessup)
Reserve Grand Champion
Sold for: $18 per pound
Total pounds: 506
Total sale price: $9,108
Owner: Riley Kitson
Buyers: Friends & Family of Riley Kitson (Interra Credit Union, Councilman Adam Bujalski, Mike & Stacy Glick, Tim Klotz, The Kingwood Group Inc, Schwartz Electric Inc, Jeff & Brandi Kitson Family, Nick & Stephanie Brown, Tory & Ashley Vanderwey Family, Doyle & Ann Stump, Constant Transport, Eric Miller, Matthew & Priscilla Johnson, Garrett & Keri Eby, First Federal Savings Bank, Collins Lawn Maintenance, Jill & Brandi Henderson, Thompson-Lengacher-Yoder Funeral Homes, Marlys Prough, Topping Dental Group, Amanda & Robby Kelly Family, New Paris Telephone, Grandpa Bob and Grandma Judy Kitson, Kirkdorffer Milk Transport LLC, Brent and Toni Warren, Brett Whitehead & Family, Phil Hahn & Assoc., Kuhn Medical Clinic, Rick & Donna Persing, Joe’s Gyro’s, Dr. & Mrs. Robert Zell, Richmonds Feed Service, Kevin and Shelly Newcomer and Family, Jon & Brenda Gawthrop & Family, Doug, Bonnie, & Chad Kirkdorffer, Millmark Enterprises, Ken Metzler, Lydell & Karmen Troyer, Henschen Oil Inc, Stumptown Cattle Co, Fairland Farm/Greg & Dawn Birr)
MILK AUCTION
Dollars raised: $24,850
Total gallons of milk sold: 9
Grand Champion Ayshire
NOT SOLD
Owned by: Bryce Weaver
Reserve Grand Champion Ayrshire
Sold for: $2,500
Owned By: Brenden Blosser
Buyers: Friends & Family of Brenden Blosser (Jet Technologies, Inc, Innovation Fertilizer & Seed, Dairy Veterinary Mgmt Services, Richmonds Feed Service, Ayrlyn Ayrshires, Tom Naquin’s, Austin & Susan Thomas Family, Friends & Family of Brenden Blosser)
Grand Champion Brown Swiss
Sold for: $3,700
Owned By: Oliver Nisen
Buyers: Friends & Family of Oliver Nisen (Butt & Timmons, Dan & Kathy Seltenright, Dairy Veterinary Mgmt Services, KAEB Sales, ADM/Clinton Center Feed, Kirkdorffer Milk Transport LLC, Clinton Center Feed, Nisen Family, Friends & Family of Lydia Nisen, Stookey Family, Post Family, Schoefernacker Family, Tri-State Bovine Services, AB Brown State Farm Insurance, Josh & Jenny Gordon, Austin & Susan Thomas Family, Fred Jessup)
Reserve Champion Brown Swiss
Sold for: $1,000
Owned by: Mable Post
Buyers: Friends & Family of Mable Post (Friends & Family of Lydia Nisen, ADM/Clinton Center Feed, Clinton Center Feed, Gardner Family, Nisen Family, Bob and Sharon Foust, Dan and Charlene Post, Mitch Miller, Austin and Susan Thomas, Jim & Rachel Vallance, Nancy Schultz, Millersburg Animal Clinic Inc, Josh & Jenny Gordon, Ruthann Schmitt, Marcus Troyer, Wendy and Adam Schrader, Richard and Sara Rabensteine, Lee Sewell, Elaine Acker, Sheldon and Sheila Zehr, Rosable Farm, Mik and Lois Zehr, Stacy Jancusz, Sandra and John Lapp)
Grand Champion Guernsey
NOT SOLD
Owned by: Bryce Weaver
Reserve Champion Guernsey
Sold for: $4,250
Owned by: Bryce Weaver
Buyers: Friends & Family of Bryce Weaver (Interra Credit Union, Dairy Veterinary Mgmt Services, Hoover Feed Service, Yoder Farm Service, Heritage Parke Title, Hoover Lumber & Coal Co, Cornerstone Ag Management, Denwood Holsteins, Beck’s Hybrids, Friends and Family of Bryce Weaver)
Grand Champion Holstein
Sold for: $3,500
Owned by: Mable Post
Buyers: Friends & Family of Mable Post (Friends & Family of Lydia Nisen, ADM/Clinton Center Feed, Clinton Center Feed, Gardner Family, Nisen Family, Bob and Sharon Foust, Dan and Charlene Post, Mitch Miller, Austin and Susan Thomas, Jim & Rachel Vallance, Nancy Schultz, Millersburg Animal Clinic Inc, Josh & Jenny Gordon, Ruthann Schmitt, Marcus Troyer, Wendy and Adam Schrader, Richard and Sara Rabensteine, Lee Sewell, Elaine Acker, Sheldon and Sheila Zehr, Rosable Farm, Mik and Lois Zehr, Stacy Jancusz, Sandra and John Lapp, Fred Jessup)
Reserve Grand Champion Holstein
Sold for: $3,100
Owned by: Isaac Mast
Buyers: Friends & Family of Isaac Mast (Dr. & Mrs. Robert Zell, Sprink Guard LLC, Clinton Center Feed, Wil-man Lane Holsteins, ADM/Clinton Center Feed, Vaughn’s Flying Service, Family & Friends of Isaac, Josh & Jenny Gordon
Grand Champion Jersey
Sold for: $2,500
Owned by: Eli Horswill
Buyers: Supporters of Eli Horswill (Dairy Veterinary Mgmt Services, Phil & Melissa Dowty, Irrigation Solutions LLC, Josh & Jenny Gordon, Randy Yoder, Greenmark Equipment, ADM/Clinton Center Feed, Clinton Center Feed, Bartel & Company, Hochstetler Grain, Hoover Feeds, Jesse & Chelsea Ramer, Helena of Goshen, Innovation Seeds, Post Family Nisen Family, Fred Jessup)
Reserve Grand Champion Jersey
NOT SOLD
Owned by: Eli Horswill
Grand Champion Milking Shorthorn
Sold for: $1,500
Owned by: Brady Reed
Buyers: Supporters of Brady Reed (ADM/Clinton Center Feed, Clinton Center Feed, Jason/Clenyce Bentzer, King Dental Group, Chris Reed/Judy Roscoe, John Boetcher Sewer & Excavating, Dairy Veterinary Mgmt Services, Kronk Farms, Fred Jessup)
Reserve Grand Champion Milking Shorthorn
Sold for: $2,500 (New Record; $300 increase from 2022)
Owned by: Kavion Haley
Buyers: Friends of Kavion Haley (Edd’s Supplies Inc, ADM/Clinton Center Feed, Michigan Milk Producers Assoc, Dairy Veterinary Mgmt Services, Kaeb Sales Inc, Taylor Trucking, Master Steel Roofing, Agteck Solutions, Post Family, Leann Acres)
SWINE AUCTION
Dollars raised: $345,789.46
Total swine sold: 200
Grand Champion Barrow
Sold for: $17.50 per pound
Total pounds: 259
Total sale price: $4,532.50
Owned by: Trent Lee
Buyers: Friends and Family of Trent Lee (Gallivanting Goat Farm, Burt Electric, Charlie & Kristin Roeder, Cripe Septic Inc, Doug & Nancy Thwaits, Granite Ridge Builders, Integrity Roofing, Larry & Kay Schrock, M & K Premier Life Insurance, Milt & Stacy Glick, Northern Lakes Insurances, Pro Lawn Seeding, Ryan & Amy Thwaits, Steve & Barb Christophel, Rob & Deb Stock, B & B Home Builders LLC, Fred Jessup)
LAMB AUCTION
Total lambs sold: 81
Dollars raised: 488,098.75
Grand Champion – Single Market Lamb
Sold for: $8 per pound
Total pounds: 132
Total sale price: $1,056
Owned by: Jackson Aldrich
Buyers: Friends & Family of Jackson Aldrich (Shipshewana Auction, Larry & Kay Schrock, Kritzman Show Cattle, Turtle Top & Associates, Fred Jessup)
Grand Champion Pen Of Two Market Lambs
Sold for: $9.84 per pound
Total pounds: 254
Total sale price $2,500
Owned by: Kylee Sark
Buyers: Friends of Kylee Sark (Sorg Dodge & Nissan, L & M Electric Inc., Ryan & Amy Thwaits, Linda & Larry Moorman, Kevin Graber, Kyle Rich, Doug & Nancy Thwaits, Ryan & Sarah Sark, White Veterinary Hospital, Fred Jessup)
GOAT AUCTION
Dollars raised: $141,795 (New Record; 4,689 increase from 2019)
Total goats sold: 131
Grand Champion Dairy Market Goat
Sold for: $1,950
Owned by: Kharece Barden
Buyers: Friends & Family of Kharece Barden (Fairland Farm/Greg & Dawn Birr, Yoder Carpets, Bob & Sheryle Barden, Jeff and Sarah Irvin, Little Duck Enterprises, Barden Heating and Cooling, Reynolds Auto Repair, Chris Barden, Fred Jessup)
Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Market Goat
Sold for: $3,090
Owned by: Kasen Yoder
Buyers: Friends & Family of Kasen Yoder (Brewton Insurance, Wana Feed Service, Infuse Salon, Wendy Griffith and Ben Linville, Darci Forrest, Kim Hesketh, Dale & Shirley Riegsecker, Taylor Jones, Vanilla Bean Creamery, Impact Marketing Group, Shipshewana RV Service Center, Linda Young, E and J Kauffman Transport LLC, Mike and Jill Jones, Tomeka Jones, MA Farms)
Grand Champion Meat Market Goat
Sold for: $9,465
Owned by: Avery Hess
Buyers: Friends of Avery Hess (Shipshewana RV Service Center, Clunette Elevator, J & N Stone, Jack & Nadine Lengacher, Kraig & Nicki Ressler Family, R Yoder Construction, Lechlitner Kids, Teresa Hess & Brandon Laskowsk Families, Ryan & Amy Thwaits, Doug & Nancy Thwaits, Kritzman Show Cattle, Topping Dental Group, Agri Flite Services, Thompson-Lengacher-Yoder Funeral Homes, Jody & Tara Lengacher, Joan Siebert, New Paris Telephone Inc, Miles & Amanda Kritzman, Jeff & Gretchen Lund, Yoder, Ainlay, Ulmer & Buckingham, Millmark Enterprises, Turtle Top & Associates, Glen’s Tire, Brock Flickinger/Northwestern Mutual, Curt & Shelley Flickinger, Drew & Nicole Minnich, Nappanee Family Eye Care, Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce, First Federal Savings Bank, The Garage Coffee Shop, Advance Excavating, Interra Credit Union, Jeff Hartzell Family, Megan & Jody Neer, Nelson’s, Edward Jones Investments-Bontrager, Randy & Elaine Sharkey Family, Hometown Hog Feed, ADM, Patrick Industries, Tim & Amy Graber, Fred Jessup)
Reserve Grand Champion Meat Market Goat
Sold for: $5,600
Owned by: Ella Branneman
Buyers: Friends and Family of Ella Branneman (Austin & April Sanders, Mark & Tammy Bontrager, Bryce & Cooper Ostrom/Ostrom Show Stock, Janet & Daryl Branneman, Jon & Brenda Gawthrop & Family, Missy & Tyler Bouse Family, Ot & Deb Schroeder/Amanda & Robby Kelly, Doug & Nancy Thwaits, Ryan & Amy Thwaits, Bruce & Shelly Sanders, Bonnie George, Jill & Brandi Henderson, Andy Gall Family, Hometown Hog Feed, Aaron & Amanda Gall, R Landscaping LLC, Tim & Missy Risser Family, New Paris/Benton Boosters, Abigail and Austin Gall, Brian Clayton, Dustin & Diane Lockwood, JT Branneman Family, Ken & Denae Mulzer Family, Fire N The Hole, Ella and Trey Branneman, Brian & Gina Willard Family)
RABBIT AUCTION
Dollars raised: $74,160 (New Record; $24,845 increase from 2022)
Total pens sold: 110
Grand Champion Meat Pen
Sold for: $1,300
Owned by: Kristen Metzler
Buyers: Tom Perry and Fred Jessup
Reserve Champion Meat Pen
Sold for: $2,500 (New Record; 1,000 increase)
Owned by: Nellie Martin
Buyers: Supporters & Friends of Nellie Martin (Heckaman Insurance, Dutch Cleaning, Brooks Egolf, Kipp Barhydt, Joe Abel, Eric Olsen, Heritage Parke Title, Patrick Industries, Doyle & Ann Stump, Michiana Showcase, Justin Moyer, Nappanee Area 4-H Boosters)
POULTRY AUCTION
Dollars raised: $95,175
Total poultry pens sold: 240
Grand Champion Cornish Cross Roaster
Sold for: $2,000
Owned by: Matthew Holsopple
Buyers: KLT Realty, Fred Jessup
Reserve Grand Champion Cornish Cross Roaster
Sold for: $300
Owned by: Ella Whickcar
Buyers: Formco Inc
Grand Champion Commercial Waterfowl Pekin Duck
Sold for: $300
Owned by: Silas Gingerich
Buyers: Hawkins Water Tech Inc, Fred Jessup
Champion Broilers
Sold for: $800
Owned by: Alex Schlegel
Buyers: Friends and Family of Alex Schlegel (Dave & Aldine Holsopple, Dallas & Barb Schlegel, Todd Holsopple, Mike’s Mower Service, New Horizons Inc, Tyler Roth, Deb Roth, Terry Diener, Dyksen and Sons Builders, Chris & Jeff Holsopple Kauffman, Fred Jessup)
Champion Tom Turkey
Sold for: $1,600 (New Record; $500 increase from 2018)
Owned by: Noah Gall
Buyers: Friends & Family of John & Noah Gall (Andy Gall Family, Matt & Lanette Kritzman, Lydell & Karmen Troyer, Dustin & Diane Lockwood, Brian & Renee Campbell, Mark & Denise Grady, Hummel Group Inc, Interra Credit Union, Brandon & Patricia Gall, Turtle Top & Associates, Fred Jessup)
Champion Goose
Sold for: $550
Owned by: Titus Calkins
Buyers: Doug and Jeannine Schrock, Fred Jessup
Champion Hen Turkey
Sold for: $250
Owned by: Laura Haywood
Buyers: Andy Gall Family, Fred Jessup
Reserve Champion Tom
Sold for: $1,400 (New Record; $800 increase from 2012)
Owned by: John Gall
Buyers: Friends & Family of John & Noah Gall
Reserve Champion Duck
Sold for: $200
Owned by: Claire Gall
Buyers: Bailey’s Home and Land Management
Reserve Champion Goose
Sold for: $775
Owned by: Makenna Miller
Buyers: KLT Realty
Reserve Champion Hen Turkey
Sold for: $500
Owned by: Harlan Wakeland/Lehman
Buyers: Integrity Roofing