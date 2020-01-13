The staff and board members of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair recently attended the International Association of Fairs and Expos annual convention and the Indiana Association of Fairs, where the fair won several awards.
The IAFE annually awards excellence in fair programming through four educational contests, including agriculture, competitive exhibits, communications and sponsorship. Fair members submit their ideas and programs to be judged by IAFE member representatives and professionals from respective fields, fair officials stated in an announcement.
At the IAFE Convention in San Antonio, Texas, the fair received first place for a first-time sponsorship in the Innovation in Sponsorship competition. The fair also received first place for agriculture individual photo: rodeo; and third place for agriculture individual photo: ag education.
The international convention occurred Nov. 29 through Dec. 2, and included representatives from more than 400 fairs and festivals from across the world, including the United States, Canada and Australia.
The 387-booth trade show, which is the largest in the fair industry, had a total attendance of more than 3,000 individuals, fair officials stated.
The Elkhart County 4-H Fair staff and board members also attended the Indiana Association of Fairs annual convention from Jan. 3-5 in Indianapolis. The fair placed in every category of the communications contests. Fair members submit their ideas and programs to be judged by association representatives and industry professionals.
Accolades at the state association contest included first-place website, first-place advertisement, first-place individual photo, first-place photo collage, first-place scrapbook, third-place printed piece, fourth-place collector’s item and grand champion overall in its division.
“It is an honor for our team to be recognized at the international and state levels for their hard work and dedication to providing quality fun and entertainment for over 200,000 guests,” Jeremy D’Angelo, marketing and sponsorship coordinator for the fair, said. “This fair is one of the best in the nation and we could not be so successful without the support of the community and the countless hours donated by our team of volunteers.”
The INAF annual convention is attended by county fairs and festivals from across Indiana, as well as representatives from the Indiana State Fair.
The 2020 Elkhart County 4-H Fair runs July 24 through Aug. 1.
For more information go to 4hfair.org, @ElkhartCo4HFair on Twitter or facebook.com/elkhartcounty4Hfair.
