ELKHART — Today, Elkhart Community Schools unveiled the official Lion mascot design for Elkhart High School.
In June 2018, following public meetings, input sessions, and student voting, with consideration for the input received, the Elkhart Community Schools Board of School Trustees officially selected the name and mascot of the unified ECS high school — Elkhart High School Lions.
Throughout the last year, Elkhart Community Schools has been working with Elkhart-based agency, Vala Marketing, to continue surveying the community and develop a visual mascot design that represents Elkhart students, staff and community, school officials stated in a press release.
“Through the survey, we were able to see that our community views itself as ‘stronger, together,’ with the words ‘unity’ and ‘pride’ frequently mentioned,” said ECS Superintendent Steve Thalheimer. “These positive qualities lend themselves to the attributes of the Lion we want to represent Elkhart High School.”
Following analysis of the survey, he said, ECS and Vala worked together to conceptualize ideas, visit current spaces, shadow staff and students and create the Elkhart Lion design.
“Our instructional staff is hard at work with developing the curriculum and programs at Elkhart High School,” Thalheimer said. “Work is being done on our buildings to house new programs, which is creating additional excitement. Our students and staff are excited and eager for this change. The development of the EHS Lion gives our students, staff, and community an emblem for unity and pride next year as we become Elkhart High School.”
Elkhart Central High School and Elkhart Memorial High School are set to unify as Elkhart High School this fall. The 2020-2021 school year will serve as a transitional year with students attending their geographical “home” high school at the current Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial buildings, while the district and state recognizes a single high school with two campuses, school officials said. In fall 2021, all Elkhart High School ninth-grade students will attend the freshman division at the current Elkhart Central, and all Elkhart High School grade 10-12 students will enroll in one of six schools of study at the current Elkhart Memorial campus.
For additional information, visit elkhart.k12.in.us/ehsinfo
