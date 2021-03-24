ELKHART — Elkhart Community Schools and Stronger Elkhart PAC will host a series of town halls for ECS residents leading up to the May 4 school funding referendum. Voters will be deciding on whether to pass the measure, which will total $122 million over eight years.
ECS Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer will answer questions concerning the district, the upcoming referendum and the impacts of the referendum. The town halls will be held at various locations throughout the district:
• This Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. — Bristol Elementary School, 705 Indiana St., Bristol
• This Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. — Pierre Moran Middle School, 200 W. Lusher Ave., Elkhart
• April 22 at 6:30 p.m. — Elkhart High School East, 1 Blazer Blvd., Elkhart
• April 29 at 6:30 p.m. — Elkhart High School West, 2608 California Road, Elkhart
Stronger Elkhart PAC will also stream each town hall live from its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StrongerElkhart.
All town halls will start at 6:30 p.m. There will be a presentation on the proposed referendum concerning the May 4 referendum for voters followed by a question-and-answer session. Due to local health guidelines, masks are required and guests will be asked to socially distance from people not in their immediate household.
This is the only item on the ballot May 4 for residents who live within the Elkhart Community School district. If passed, this referendum will increase employee pay in order to be competitive to neighboring school districts, reduce health care costs for all employees and maintain safe and suitable transportation, according to information provided by ECS.
“In order for voters to understand the importance of their vote and to know how important this referendum is, we have shared information weekly for the past several weeks via Facebook,” ECS Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer said. “In my time in the district over the past two years, we have been up front and tried to communicate consistently to the school community. These town halls are the natural progression of that communication.”
Thalheimer pointed out that stringent budget savings have occurred. In fact, he noted, the district has saved $1.9 million in administrative costs due to cuts and restructuring over the last three years. However, national and state public education funding formulas have not kept up with the growing needs of the district, he added.
The referendum is endorsed by Stronger Elkhart PAC, a group of concerned residents from across the political spectrum.
For more information or to get involved with the Stronger Elkhart, visit StrongerElkhart.com. Stronger Elkhart hosts a weekly Facebook Live on topics related to referendum Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
The district is asking voters to pass the referendum in the amount of $15.25 million per year for eight years, including the renewal of the expiring transportation referendum of 2014 to keep transportation practices the same. There is a calculator for residents on the referendum website StrongerElkhart.com calculating tax increase.
