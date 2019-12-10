ELKHART — The city of Elkhart’s option to pursue the purchase of a muraled property was unanimously approved by Elkhart Redevelopment Commission members during their Tuesday meeting.
Located at 1045 S. Main St., the property’s south wall is home to the “Peace Mural,” created 24 years ago by the late Kelby Love, a native Elkhart artist.
“Today is just approving our staff to negotiate for — or to make a purchase offer,” said Sandi Schreiber, commission president.
The building is privately owned by the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, which is under no contract to sell the property. Discussion regarding the property and mural’s future has occurred at past meetings, secretary Kyle Hannon noted.
Led by Elkhart community organizer and contractor Jason Moreno and his partner Sam Callantine, supporters of the mural’s preservation, including Love’s mother Glenda Love, addressed the commission prior to Tuesday’s vote.
“I have been told that the community is interested in retaining the wall that is there with his artwork on it,” Glenda said. “I am here asking the city to consider that in some way, form or fashion, to save it. It is the only legacy that the city has of his. Every other building that he painted on has been demolished. There’s nothing to follow his life. He has given so much to the city of Elkhart.
“I think the city owes this to the community, the black community. Once that painting was put up there, it was never, ever bothered. It stayed nice. To this day, it’s still nice but it’s deteriorating. And this is why I am here asking the city if they would consider, reconsider some way of retaining that wall or duplicating it somehow, replicating it.”
The mural, Callantine said during his podium time, was created amid heightened violence in mid-‘90s Elkhart, a symbolic call for unity and peace.
“The black community in Elkhart doesn’t get the privilege of being recognized in Elkhart,” Glenda continued. “I can speak from facts. I’ve lived here all my life. My brothers and sisters lived here, graduated from Elkhart High School. We always get the bad. We rarely get the good. And this would be something good that Elkhart could be proud of — a young, black man giving part of his life to the city.”
Viewing demolition of the building and the mural’s replication as a last resort, Moreno urged the commission to allow more time for strategizing how the original work might be preserved.
“Our concern comes from the acquisition of the property at this juncture,” Moreno said. “It seems that they’re having conversations with other organizations that we’ve just started in the last two weeks — we were unaware of how fast things were moving on the city side — about saving the building itself, not creating a facsimile of this artwork but to preserve this artwork on the building in a hybrid manner between nonprofit organizations and for-profit organizations.”
Moreno said he has inspected the building and offered possible remodeling solutions to some structural issues he assessed.
“This is not some unattainable thing,” Moreno said of the building's preservation. “This is not the armory. We’re nowhere near that condition with this building. This building is an anchor point. It has purpose, meaning and history to the people who live there.
“… If all options to save the building are absolutely exhausted, and replication is what’s in order, then I don’t think that by holding off for a few months for some of these groups to have these conversations would do any harm in the grand scheme of the development of this strip.”
Elkhart’s Assistant Director for Community and Redevelopment Abby Wiles assured meeting attendees the city intends to engage community members regarding the mural’s future, an act outreach which has yet to happen in an official capacity.
“We have recognized the significance of the mural and we have not planned to do anything without first talking to the community,” Wiles said.
