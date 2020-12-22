ELKHART — Elkhart Civic Theatre and WVPE 88.1-FM will present an encore broadcast of the radio play "It’s a Wonderful Life" Christmas Eve.
This is a rebroadcast of its production of the perennial favorite, "It’s a Wonderful Life," which was adapted for radio by Joe Landry. The show will air at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve on WVPE.
Originally broadcast over the holidays and performed in front of a live audience in 2018, the show is a play-within-a-play that takes place in a small-town 1940s radio studio, with radio personalities taking on the roles in "It’s a Wonderful Life." The performance includes sound effects specialists who create unique sound effects onstage, in keeping with the spirit of old-time radio.
According to information provided by the theater group, most people are familiar the movie, which tells the story of George Bailey and his fateful encounter on what he considers the worst night of his life — a night when he feels the world would be better off without him. He learns the truth by the end, and audiences through the years have loved the movie’s message of hope.
The radio play includes all the movie’s familiar characters, portrayed by a relatively small cast of actors, many playing several parts, the release reads.
The cast of ECT’s "It’s a Wonderful Life" radio play includes:
Cameron Ponce — George Bailey
Michelle Oyer — Mary Bailey
Jeff Tryka — Potter
Brent Graber — the Radio Announcer, Joseph, and others
Doug Leinbach — Clarence
Taylor Jones — Violet and others
Carl Wiesinger — Old Man Gower and others
Mark Moyer — Bert, Harry Bailey, and others
Marla Miller — Mrs. Hatch and others
Jenny DeDario — Sadie, Matilda, and others
Trish Habegger — Mrs. Bailey and others
Dean Whitlock — Stage manager, sound effects, and other voices
Kay Hoffmeister — Pianist/accompanist
It’s a Wonderful Life is directed by Dave Dufour, with Demarée Dufour-Noneman assisting. Randy Zonker was technical assistant for the show, building many of the sound effects devices used on stage during the performances. Trish Habegger handled vocal direction.
