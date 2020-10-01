ELKHART — Today, following the return of two positive results for the COVID-19 virus within staff at City Hall, Mayor Rod Roberson and his leadership team closed City Hall for a deep cleaning the remainder of today and all day Friday.
City officials plan to reopen City Hall at 8 a.m. Monday for regular business.
Additionally, since these two employees attended the 2021 Budget Hearings at the Lerner Theatre on Saturday, all attendees have been sent for testing and will be working remotely until they receive their results, city officials said.
"Based on the proximity, PPE usage, and sanitizing that was in place, we are confident the risk of additional spread is low," city officials stated in a news release. "However, the City of Elkhart places the health of its staff and its residents as the top priority."
“This virus is with us and we must remain vigilant. None of us are immune and we have to continue to mask up, sanitize, and take this seriously," Mayor Roberson said. "My staff are essential to this city and their health is my top concern. Thankfully our infected staff members are mildly symptomatic and we will continue to hope and pray for their swift recovery. This is a bump in the road where we will take the necessary time to make sure everyone is healthy and get back to full force as soon as possible.”
