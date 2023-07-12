ELKHART — Concord Mall is one step closer to new life.
The Elkhart City Council Monday approved an ordinance rezoning the mall district from B-4 regional Business District to a combination of R-4 Multi-Family Residential District, B-2 Community Business District, and M-1 Manufacturing District with conditions.
The move is a step toward the proposed revitalization of the mall into a business park by Industrial Commercial Properties. It will retain many of the existing external stores including Hobby Lobby and ABC Warehouse, while also creating opportunities for additional types of businesses including manufacturing inside the property. Businesses inside the mall including Enzo’s will be assisted in relocation.
ICP told the Elkhart Redevelopment Commission last month that regardless of whether or not companies immediately take to the change and move in to the new park, it has plans to begin facade improvements, parking changes, greenspace additions and buffer zones in the near future.
The redistricting proposal would the B-4 Regional Business District from the list of permitted uses, in exchange to rezoning to R-4 Multi-Family Residential, B-2 Community Business, and M-1 Limited Manufacturing to the list of permitted uses. They would also be omitting some M-1 uses such as recycling centers including chemical processing and tire recycling; kennels and animal hospitals, archery and rifle ranges; and crematoriums.
Mobile home and manufactured mobile home manufacturing would be allowed as a special exception subject to approval by the board of zoning appeals. Companies would also be permitted to have motor freight terminals and transportation vehicle storage as an accessory use, with some stipulations.