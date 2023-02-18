ELKHART — First Presbyterian Church is offering a special event celebrating the beginning of Lent.
FPC is offering ”Ashes to Go” to its neighbors on Ash Wednesday as a “drive-thru devotional experience” at First Presbyterian Church located at 200 E. Beardsley Ave. This event will take place at the church tower portico Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 8-10 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
According to a statement from the church, “It has long been the custom at the beginning of Lent to be marked in ashes with the sign of the cross. The ashes reminds us that we are dust and so need to turn to God and God’s creative power to heal the brokenness in our lives and make us new. That turning to God begins with our Journey into hope and our preparation for the celebration of Easter.”
This new event celebrating the beginning of Lent is lead by Pastor Sally Wicks.
Wicks stated, “We’re offering Ashes to Go to the whole community on Ash Wednesday as a drive through devotional experience because we want to share the blessing of this day with everyone. We all need God’s healing power all day long, every day!”