ELKHART — On Sunday, Jenny Sager, Elkhart, was a first-time participant at the Ukrainian Cultural Celebration and Pysanky, or Ukrainian egg decoration, workshop at First Presbyterian Church.
“So far, so good,” she said as the event got underway shortly after 2 p.m.
Now in its second year, the event was started last year specifically due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces in February 2022. First Presbyterian Pastor Sally Wicks opened the event, which had an estimated 100 participants, giving an overview on the art of “Pysanky.” This involves using candles to heat wax used in decorating the eggs, and then adding colorful designs to them.
Kit Binkley drove from Niles, Michigan, to take part.
“I grew up here and I knew about this church because my little brother went to preschool here,” she said.
Binkley added that although she had purchased books on painting Ukrainian eggs, she had found them to difficult to understand.
“I couldn’t figure them out at all,” she said. “I’m so glad there is someone here to teach me.”
Special snacks and Ukrainian treats were available as well.
“Last year’s was a very big success,” Wicks said. “Our registration was higher but not by much. We’ve got a nice turnout.”
Wicks reiterated the point that the war in Ukraine was central to the idea behind the workshop.
“We wanted to help refugees and war victims,” she said. “I wanted it to be a celebration of Ukrainian culture. So we do the eggs but we also take an offering, which goes to Ukraine through Presbyterian Disaster Assistance. They work with our sister churches on the ground in Ukraine.”
Wicks added that for this year’s offering, half will go to Ukrainian efforts and the other half to relief efforts for the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
“We do the event for the community,” Wicks said. “A number of congregation members gave up seats today so others in the community could be here.”
