ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Lenox Event Venue May 18 at 4 p.m.
The Lenox Event Venue is located at 101 N. Main St. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be part of the Lenox Event Venue Grand Opening and Open House, which is set to take place from 4 to 6 p.m.
Owner Leanne Ivanov says they are very excited to be a part of the Elkhart community and to see all the memories being made at the Lenox Event Venue.
“We’re restoring The Lenox in Downtown Elkhart to match its 1905 design: beautiful woodwork, stained glass skylights, wrought-iron doors, and marble details,” Ivanov said in a news release.
To learn more, visit www.LenoxEvents.com or www.elkhart.org.