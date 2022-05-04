ELKHART — Nexus RV, located at 3400 Reedy Drive, Elkhart, recently received a Business of the Month Award from the Greater Elkhart Chamber Business Recognition Council.
According to Kay House-Clark, vice president of communications for the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, Nexus RV is a factory-direct RV manufacturer that was founded in 2010 by childhood friends Dave Middleton and Claude Donati.
“They started with a factory-direct program when the economy was down and unemployment was high,” House-Clark said of the company. “This helped them become a leader in the industry and build a nationally recognized brand with a hometown feel.
“As they worked to expand their reach outside the Midwest, Nexus incorporated showrooms in Texas, California and Delaware, and dealerships in Arizona and Florida,” she added. “They are the only manufacturer making all-steel coaches, a safety feature that provides more strength and a more stable and comfortable ride.”
House-Clark noted that Nexus RV manufacture an average of 21 units per month, including Class C, Class B+, Class Super C and 4x4 Super C models.
“While the pandemic brought many unexpected challenges, Nexus was fortunate to see an increase in demand and purchased two additional buildings in Elkhart,” House-Clark said. “The company began with 15 employees and now has over 300, with low turnover. Nexus gives back to their employees and community by sponsoring local sports teams, bands, and local events, and supporting their employees whenever they can, including a focus on work/life balance.”
Nexus RV has been a member of the Greater Elkhart Chamber since 2010.
ABOUT THE AWARD
The Business Recognition Council of The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce selects one business at each of their monthly meetings to be honored.
Businesses must fit the following criteria:
• Must be a member in good standing with The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce of at least two years of consecutive membership;
• Have less than 1,000 employees and whose common stock is not regularly bought and sold in a public securities market;
• There are no restrictions as to the nature of the business;
• The business must be established for a minimum of three years;
• Judged on innovative product/service, growth, community involvement and other unique factors
The mission of the chamber is to be the leading resource for making connections that foster collaboration which serves and promotes efforts to strengthen the Greater Elkhart business community.
