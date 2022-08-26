GOSHEN — MapleTronics, located at 2116 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, recently received a Business of the Month Award from the Greater Elkhart Chamber Business Recognition Council.
According to Kay House-Clark, vice president of communications for the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, MapleTronics is a full-service IT security and managed services company with offices serving northern Indiana, southern Michigan, middle Tennessee, and Sarasota, Florida, that was founded in 1992 by Wes Herschberger.
“Their solutions focus on four main areas: business security, stability, continuity, and support,” House-Clark said of the company. “Clients include large manufacturing companies and healthcare facilities, mid-sized business service providers, and educational institutions.
“With two private data center locations, they are working to get more clients into modern cloud environments,” she added. “They have recently stepped away from walk-in service and repair to focus more on developing advanced cybersecurity solutions.”
Originally operated out of a Radio Shack franchise, the company moved to its current building in 2001. Since its founding, the company has grown to 68 full-time employees and two student apprentices, House-Clark explained.
“Bret Stahly, Jon and Luke Morningstar, Adam Herschberger and Wes Herschberger are all part-owners of the company, and Jon Morningstar is the President,” House-Clark said of the company’s leadership. “MapleTronics is very active in the community and works with nonprofits and other organizations with golf outings, food drives and IT managed service grants.”
MapleTronics has been a member of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce since 2007.
ABOUT THE AWARD
The Business Recognition Council of The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce selects one business at each of their monthly meetings to be honored.
Businesses must fit the following criteria:
• Must be a member in good standing with The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce of at least two years of consecutive membership;
• Have less than 1,000 employees and whose common stock is not regularly bought and sold in a public securities market;
• There are no restrictions as to the nature of the business;
• The business must be established for a minimum of three years;
• Judged on innovative product/service, growth, community involvement and other unique factors.
The mission of the chamber is to be the leading resource for making connections that foster collaboration which serves and promotes efforts to strengthen the Greater Elkhart business community.