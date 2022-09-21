Elkhart chamber recognizes Flexible Concepts Inc.

ELKHART — Flexible Concepts Inc., located at 1620 Middlebury St., recently received a Business of the Month Award from the Greater Elkhart Chamber Business Recognition Council.
According to Kay House-Clark, vice president of communications for the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, Flexible Concepts was started by Tim and Beth Gerstbauer in 1990 in a small facility near the airport in South Bend.
“The company moved to Mishawka, and in 1999 purchased a property in Elkhart,” House-Clark said of the company. “Since then, they have added on to the facility three times, and purchased a neighboring facility in 2010. The second facility is for the government DOD contracts where they work on 60mm and 80mm mortar fins.”
Amy Brown, president of Flexible Concepts, joined her parents at the company in 1990 while still in college, House-Clark explained.
“When her mom passed away in 2020, Amy took over for her mother,” House-Clark said. “Her dad stepped back from the day-to-day operations and they hired a VP of manufacturing, Dave Werblo, to take his place.
“During Covid, she kept her staff working by remodeling the office area and adding a beautiful conference room dedicated to her mother,” she added. “When they started in 1990 they had five employees. They currently have 115 employees and still have openings they are trying to fill.”
House-Clark noted that the company feels it is important to give back to the community, and works with E3 Robotics, Habitat for Humanity and Church Community Services.
Flexible Concepts Inc. has been a member of the Greater Elkhart Chamber since 2006.
ABOUT THE AWARD
The Business Recognition Council of The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce selects one business at each of their monthly meetings to be honored.
Businesses must fit the following criteria:
• Must be a member in good standing with The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce of at least two years of consecutive membership;
• Have less than 1,000 employees and whose common stock is not regularly bought and sold in a public securities market;
• There are no restrictions as to the nature of the business;
• The business must be established for a minimum of three years;
• Judged on innovative product/service, growth, community involvement and other unique factors.
The mission of the chamber is to be the leading resource for making connections that foster collaboration which serves and promotes efforts to strengthen the Greater Elkhart business community.