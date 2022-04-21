ELKHART — Ben’s Soft Pretzels, headquartered at 2840 Lillian Ave, Elkhart, recently received a Business of the Month Award from the Greater Elkhart Chamber Business Recognition Council.
According to Kay House-Clark, vice president of communications for the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, when founders Ben and Liz Miller first purchased a small pretzel-baking business at the South Bend Farmers Market, they quickly realized that they had only purchased the equipment, not the name or recipe, forcing them to scramble to find a good pretzel recipe among their Amish cookbooks.
To fulfill their obligation to the market, they had to do all of the research and testing in one week, House-Clark explained. That recipe is still used today by Ben’s Soft Pretzels.
Around that same time, Ben introduced Scott Jones to the pretzel, and his life was forever changed, House-Clark said. Jones introduced the pretzel to his friend Brian Krider, who instantly fell in love at first bite.
Scott, the CEO, and Brian, the COO, are now the driving forces behind Ben’s Soft Pretzels. Their stated goal is “global pretzel dominance!”
Founded in 2008, they now have 37 employees, 130+ pretzel bakeries in 12 states, and over 900 franchise employees, House-Clark explained.
The first Ben’s Soft Pretzels bakery opened in Concord Mall in Elkhart, and the first franchise was awarded in 2013.
Their community involvement includes fundraisers with schools, organizations and area churches. Each year, in April and October, they partner with the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund to raise funds for worthy heroes in need.
Ben’s Soft Pretzels has been a member of the Greater Elkhart Chamber since 2009.
ABOUT THE AWARD
The Business Recognition Council of The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce selects one business at each of their monthly meetings to be honored.
Businesses must fit the following criteria:
• Must be a member in good standing with The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce of at least two years of consecutive membership;
• Have less than 1,000 employees and whose common stock is not regularly bought and sold in a public securities market;
• There are no restrictions as to the nature of the business;
• The business must be established for a minimum of three years;
• Judged on innovative product/service, growth, community involvement and other unique factors
The mission of the chamber is to be the leading resource for making connections that foster collaboration which serves and promotes efforts to strengthen the Greater Elkhart business community.
