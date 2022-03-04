ELKHART — LaVanture Products Co. Inc. was named the 2021 Business of the Year, Joan Garber Ambassador of the Year and RETA Non-Profit of the Year during the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting Friday.
The event was held at the Orthwein Pavilion at the Northern Indiana Event Center.
For Garber, who operates a Mary Kay business, her win of Ambassador of the year was the result of a vote by members of the Ambassador Council from the list of monthly winners.
“This person exhibits a passion for building relationships and meeting with companies to discover ways to aide ongoing growth and success; represents their company and the chamber in a positive, enthusiastic manner at networking events and member celebrations; and encourages other ambassadors, is a team player and generates ideas,” according to information provided by the Chamber.
“Joan joined Mary Kay because her passion is to empower women to be the best version of themselves possible,” the release reads. “Through Joan’s time of service with the Ambassador Council, she has taken that passion and bestowed it upon the Elkhart Community through her positive outlook, generous spirit, and kind heart.”
The Business of the Year, LaVanture Products, met the criteria for the award, which includes growth, innovation of products and services, their unique entrepreneurial story, community involvement and impact on the local economy, the release reads.
According to information from the Chamber, LaVanture Products has worked hard during its 52-year history to providing its customers with the highest-quality products for challenging applications.
“All of these products have passed our rigid quality standards,” said Richard Lavanture, president and owner. “If we sell it, we stand behind it.”
LaVanture Products Co., founded in 1969 in downtown Elkhart, warehouses and distributes a wide variety of products to general industry and original equipment manufacturers. All distributor items are in stock, ready for immediate shipment. Their line of products includes such items as trims, foam tapes & seals, hardware, truck/automotive accessories and many other specialty items. Their product line is intentionally designed to not be RV-specific; they want to be able to sell to anyone.
The company has evolved throughout the years and used to include manufacturing with many more staff. As the company now focuses on distribution, they have approximately 60 employees at one single location in Elkhart.
LaVanture’s community focus is local on their home turf. The company supports a wide variety of charities and other organizations, including Economic Development Corporation, Boys & Girls Clubs, 4-H Fair, American Cancer Society, Feed My Starving Children. When COVID-19 hit in early 2020, LaVanture added PPE distribution to their services.
The following companies were recognized in 2021 as Business of the Month recipients: Bontrager Pools, Cornerstone CPA Group, Fruit Hills Winery, Glass Doctor, Helman Sechrist Architecture, Homan Lumber, J.J. Babbitt, LaVanture Products Co. Inc., The Horton Group, The Vine and Westwind Brewery.
The Nonprofit of the Year, RETA (Reason Enough To Act), was named by the Business Recognition Council as an outstanding nonprofit organization that serves the community and provides services to those in need.
Each year the Business Recognition Council recognizes one outstanding nonprofit. “Throughout the year we review various organizations that serve our community and provide services to those in need,” Chamber officials stated in a news release. “This year, we are recognizing RETA, a faith-based, pregnancy clinic and family resource center located in downtown Elkhart. Established in 1985, they provide services and help for those facing an unplanned pregnancy; for new parents or new grandparents, for men who want to make a better life or learn to be good dads, and women who want to become good moms. Their mission is to provide life-affirming services and build Christ-centered families.”
RETA’s Client Services Director, Joni Bradberry, and Clinic Director, Brittany Yoder, accepted the award.
WOMAN OF THE YEAR
Patsy Boehler was named Woman of the Year.
The Women’s Council presents the Woman of the Year Award to recognize a woman who has distinguished herself in her organization, profession and community. The recipient epitomizes The Greater Elkhart Chamber’s values and represents the best of who we are as women and leaders. Criteria includes participation, career accomplishments, community accomplishments, education accomplishments and leadership, the release reads.
Boehler, a former research scientist for Bayer Corp., began her journey working on a project at Bayer to develop a way to get youth more involved in science and technology (STEM). She created and started ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart County, getting youth more involved in science and technology.
She has received many awards and is involved in many community organizations.
Presently she is development manager of E3 Robotics.
CENTURY PLUS COMMUNITY
Godfrey Marine received the Century Plus Business Award, which honors a Chamber member who is an Indiana business that has remained in operation for at least 100 years and has demonstrated a history of community service.
Started in 1919 as Godfrey Conveyer, the company focused on conveyer systems that were used in retail and manufacturing lumber yards. It was noted in an article in the American Lumberman, that Godfrey Conveyers had the great qualities of being simple in construction, inexpensive in the first cost and inexpensive in upkeep, and it greatly reduced the area of land necessary for the yard, the release reads.
Incorporating in 1943, Godfrey moved from making conveyers to the building of pontoon boats. Many of the standards in the pontoon boating industry were originally innovations created by Godfrey Marine. It was Godfrey Marine that first introduced the aluminum pontoon boat in 1958 at the Chicago World’s Fair. They continued innovating by introducing the original deck boats in the 1970s and they continue the tradition of innovation today.
The Chamber statement reads; “While Elkhart holds the title of RV Capital of the World, the argument can be made that because of Godfrey’s long commitment to Greater Elkhart and the pioneering work of the leaders and employees at Godfrey Marine, an industry found a home that today calls Elkhart home and by many is considered the Pontoon Boating Capital of the World.”
Accepting the Century Plus Award on behalf of Godfrey Marine was General Manager Ben Duke.
BUSINESS EDUCATION PARTNERSHIPS
The Education/Career Development Council presented the Business and Education Partnership awards to recognize Chamber member businesses that have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to support education and career development and have an ongoing relationship with a school through the use of time and resources, and also recognizing innovative programs they are doing to make an impact in our community. These awards are given throughout the year.
The 2021 winners were: American Technology Components Inc., E3 Robotics Center Inc., Medix Specialty Vehicles LLC and Minority Business Excellence.
The Business Diversity Initiative presented the Minority Business Excellence awards in November 2021 to recognize minority businesses and the impact they have in our community.
The 2021 winners were: Communications — Radio Horizonte; Community Impact — Richard Aguirre; Finance — Thomas Tax Service; Health — Minority Health Coalition of Elkhart County; Nonprofit — CARE University; Restaurant — La Esperanza; and Service — Hop’s Quality Detail.
The Chamber also recognized the outgoing 2021 Board chairman Steven Eller of Beacon Health System, and incoming 2022 Board chairman Mark Bagwell of The Horton Group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.