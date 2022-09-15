ELKHART — An Elkhart Community School afterschool program unlike any other in the area is opening its doors to the community on Monday night.
The Elkhart Art Depot will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening Monday. At the event, the community can experience all the Art Depot has to offer with eight clubs and a host of crafts actively ongoing, music, food, games, and prizes.
“It started off as the Art Cafe like six years ago,” the head of the Art Depot, Beth Stokes, said, “and six years ago the kids filled every single brick with graffiti.”
The graffitied space slowly transformed into a completely immersive creative space for teens. The Art Depot began last year, but it’s taken about a year for Stokes to feel the kinks have been worked out.
“I’ve been teaching almost 20 years,” Stokes explained. “One day I was watching a documentary on one of our bigger cities and it had an open studio and all these homeless teens were coming in off the street and they were interviewing the homeless teens. They wanted to get off the streets because they didn’t want their artwork on the street.”
Elkhart has the fourth-highest teenage homeless rate in the state, she said.
“I teach a lot of couch surfers. I teach kids that are in the homeless shelter. I teach that kids don’t want to go home and they need a place to hang out,” Stokes said. “That’s my goal: to give them a safe, family-like place, and they’re awesome kids. They’re great. I love these kids.”
Eight ECS faculty members and a host of volunteers help to make the program a success. Meals are provided by Cultivate Food Rescue, and ECS school buses transport older high schoolers to the site.
“We have Thanksgiving dinner, Easter egg hunts, Halloween costume contests, Christmas BINGO. We try to make it a family — a home away from home,” Stokes said. “They can hang out here until 9 o’clock at night and it’s safe.”
The Art Depot consists of multiple art studios, the Art Cafe, a student-produced Art Shop, and an art gallery, in a student lounge and club space encompassing almost an entire wing of the Elkhart East High School.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for these kids to not have to go home to a difficult situation,” said Freshman Division security officer Jovon Deal. “They can come here, relax, enjoy themselves and she feeds them. What better situation for a child?”
Dial runs the honor guard club at the Art Depot on Wednesdays.
Stokes and the students worked together to conceptualize the many spaces, but students were responsible for bringing them to life. An old darkroom has been transformed into a Splat Cave, where students can quite literally splatter neon paint throughout the entire space and, assisted by black lights, create an ever-evolving space. Donations of wood slabs and various paintable objects help to ensure that there’s always something to paint in the Splat Cave, or with regular paints. Grants and support come from a variety of places including the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Elkhart Education Foundation, Elkhart Art Walk, Cultivate, Vibrant Communities, Indiana Arts Commission and many local businesses.
“My goal is to get a giant pendulum so they can do it on the ground and get a turn table,” Stokes said.
Sometimes projects are collaborative, and other times, they’re individual.
“Our coffee tables are painted by them, everything,” Stokes said. “There’s always stuff to do. I have duct tape so you can make duct tape wallets. I have beads so you can do jewelry. I have those rubber bands so you can make rubber band bracelets.”
Right now, the teens are pretty interested in Perler beads.
There’s a stage and a record player, seating and game systems, ping pong, a mini-basketball hoop, art displays, and so much more. Later in the evenings, the building opens to the community, too.
Monday is pottery day. Students do Pottery Club and the community can do ceramics.
Tuesday is Chaos Club, featuring a variety of activities from scavenger hunts to making slime, and the community can do painting.
Wednesdays, there are three clubs: wearable art, chess club and honor guard. The community is welcome to join later in making wearable art.
Thursday is cooking club and board game club, with special guest artists teaching the community programming.
Fridays are video game club and the Splat Cave, and the community is invited to the Splat Cave on Fridays.
Programming at the Art Depot is free for children and open from when school gets out until 9 p.m., with instructor-based programming from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for the teens, and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for the community. Classes cost roughly $20 for community members, but vary based on the specific program that week, and help to cover the cost of supplies and fund the space for regular use by teens.
In addition to classes offered, the Art Depot’s store is open, selling all handmade materials from teachers, students or local artists.
Students need not be homeless or in dire straights to attend the program. It’s open to any student looking for a place to enjoy the arts after hours, but Stoke does ask that anyone who attends respect the property. For some kids, the Art Depot really is a home away from home, she said. The program is open to Elkhart Community Schools high schoolers, but Stokes hopes to never have to turn away any youth who loves art and is in need.
The open house will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, with disc jockey Paul Steury, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, and Trinity on Jackson will provide food. There will be spray painting, splat painting, ceramics, wearable art, and all eight clubs present.
The Art Depot is located inside Elkhart East High School, 1 Blazer Blvd., Door 21, on the west side of the building.
For more information or to sign up for community classes offered each week, visit Elkhart Art Depot on Facebook.