INDIANAPOLIS — Elkhart Black Expo president Robert Taylor was honored last week by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Civil Right Commission CEO Greg Wilson for his work in the community. The honor came during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Indiana Holiday Celebration, hosted by the Indiana Civil Rights Commission, Indiana Black Expo, Inc., and AFSCME Local 725.
“For me, the ultimate reward is knowing that somebody recognizes the work,” Taylor said, “and for it to come from the governor, to be recognized at the highest level, one of the highest awards you can receive from the governor for community service, that’s award enough for me.”
The Elkhart native on Jan. 12 received the 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Trailblazer award at the Indiana Statehouse. The award honors those following in King’s footsteps in the pursuit of equality, social justice and opportunity for Indiana residents.
The recipient is identified as “the ultimate pillar of their community; their efforts have afforded rights and liberties that did not exist previously,” according to the Indiana Civil Rights Commission website.
Receiving multiple nominations for the award, Taylor’s community service experiences date back to 2014, when Taylor began following in his father’s footsteps, establishing the nonprofit South Side Inc., but his history with community dates back to 1988, when Taylor began DJing at large events locally, that have grown to be regionally and nationally recognized, and is a radio personality on more than 22 colleges, Internet, and mainstream stations across the country.
During the awards presentation, Taylor recalled when Leroy Robinson came to him and informed him that the Elkhart Chapter was in need of support.
“Indiana Black Expo gave me the platform to live and do what I see every day,” he said. “I just want to thank the Indiana Black Expo for giving me a platform to feed hungry people and put socks on people’s feet that need socks, make sure kids go to colleges and visit the campuses when their parents can’t take them. I’m allowed the opportunity to help people. ‘I love you’ is the greatest thing that I ever heard when I was a kid and I just keep living by that.”
Taylor has been president of the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo for eight years and under his leadership, the chapter has won Chapter of the Year all eight years.
“It feels good,” he said. “I really don’t do anything for awards. All the stuff that I do around the community is because I was born and raised in Elkhart. And I didn’t ever think that I would see Elkhart the way it is with the homelessness and the things that go on with the kids. And all the things that I do to make sure my city is good — but to receive the award, to me, it means a lot because being from Elkhart it feels like nobody’s ever watching to see what the little people are doing. … We really don’t have the platform, especially as African American people, that people can see the work that’s actually being done.”
Taylor is a firm believer in giving everything he can when he does something and his passion is helping others.
“If I’m part of something, I want to make sure that I give it 2,000%,” he said. “If I have to do the work myself or with 3,000 people, I’m just in it enough to know that it’s complete.”