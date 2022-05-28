ELKHART — ArtWalk has returned to Elkhart, with May’s theme “Play Your Part.”
Along with showcasing art from area students, attendees will find opportunities to sign up to volunteer and give back to local organizations as part of this month’s ArtWalk theme, a news release stated.
Arts of Service, a free community service resource hub through the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, will be presenting a volunteer fair to connect anyone who wants to volunteer with area nonprofits.
“We are excited to partner with ArtWalk and appreciate the opportunity to play our part in such a wonderful community event,” said director of Acts of Service Ashley Jordan. “The majority of our nonprofits have critical needs for volunteers and this gives an opportunity to the nonprofits and potential volunteers to connect the dots.”
Acts of Service connects volunteers with community service opportunities by matching the needs of nonprofit organizations with individual community partners. Nonprofits can share their current and upcoming volunteer needs with Acts of Service, and then volunteers sign up to fill those needs. More than 35 local businesses have joined the program, encouraging their employees to participate in volunteer opportunities around Elkhart County.
“There are a lot of individuals who are willing to give their time but they don’t know where to start,” Jordan said. “There is a wide variety of ways to get involved in the community, regardless of age or ability.”
The Elkhart Education Foundation will sponsor a kid craft area relative to this month’s theme. Kids will create cards for individuals at Hubbard Hill’s long-term care facility and children at Elkhart General Hospital.
The first annual Ducky Derby fundraiser by Premier Arts will also take place on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Elkhart Riverwalk. Adopt a duck for $20 to take part in the race down the Elkhart River. Each purchase is numbered to match a corresponding provided duck. Participants do not need to be present to win, the release added.
Prizes will be awarded to those placing first, second and third place. First place will receive a $1,000 grand prize and the 2022 Ducky Derby Trophy. Second place will receive an “I Heart Elkhart” package, a $500 value. Third place will receive a gift card for dinner at a downtown restaurant and four tickets to “Something Rotten,” played at the Lerner Theatre July 15-17.
Hooked Like Helen will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. on the Central Green Stage. The concert is the kick-off of the Lerner on The Lawn series, presented by Friends of the Lerner and the Rex & Alice A. Martin Foundation, who are partnering with ArtWalk this year for the live outdoor concert series. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
There will be a Well Crafted artisan market in the plaza hosted by the Art Depot, with dance lessons and demos from That’s Dancing.
Student artwork will also be on display. To submit student artwork, simply drop it off at the library from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday before ArtWalk. Artists interested in submitting their artwork to future ArtWalks may submit an application at www.elkhartartwalk.com.
For more information visit https://www.elkhartartwalk.com/whats-happening/