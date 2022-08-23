ELKHART — Downtown Elkhart’s Artwalk theme for the month of August is “Dog Days of Summer,” spotlighting furry friends.
The free self-guided public event will take place from 5- 8 p.m. Aug. 25. Well-behaved pups and their owners are invited to a “pooch party” in downtown Elkhart for a pet-friendly experience with special vendors. The committee requests owners not use retractable leashes.
Civic Plaza will host a Well Crafted market that will include artisans and performers. The Elkhart Education Foundation sponsors the children’s activity table along with The Art Depot’s free monthly community art project. In addition, there will be informative booths from our nonprofit partners including the Humane Society of Elkhart County, Pet Refuge, Top Notch Service Dogs and Dog Training, Elkhart Health Department, City of Elkhart Parks & Recreation, Ruthmere Mansion Campus and Premier Arts.
Every month, families are encouraged to submit their children’s artwork at the Elkhart Public Library, 300 S. Second St., from 3-5 p.m., prior to ArtWalk. The artwork will be matted and displayed for all to enjoy.
The Lerner on The Lawn series, presented by Friends of The Lerner and the Rex & Alice A. Martin Foundation partners with ArtWalk in Downtown Elkhart for a live outdoor music concert series. The free concerts are held on the Central Park green, 300 S. Main St., at 6 p.m. in conjunction with Elkhart ArtWalk. No tickets are required. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy the evening under the stars. In addition, Vanilla Bean Creamery, Five Star Bar, and Dutch Kernel will be at the event along with specialty food trucks.
This month, the Lerner on The Lawn series presents R/E (Rhymer/Educator),a Chicagoland R&B/Hip-Hop artist and high school teacher who uses music as a platform for fun, love, and conversation. Most recently, R/E took a turn from his hip-hop roots to pursue other genres of interest. Inspired by artists like Childish Gambino, Sade, and Prince, R/E released r/Evolution, an entirely R&B album in August of 2021.
“This month’s ArtWalk has something for the whole family, including our pups,” said Ashley Molyneaux of Premier Arts. “There truly is something to discover for everyone at ArtWalk.’
Downtown Elkhart merchants and restaurants will have ArtWalk specials that include:
•ADEC, 317 S. Main St, will be selling one-of-a-kind art pieces created by the individuals they serve. 50% of proceeds go toward the artist, 50% goes to support ADEC.
•Stash Boutique, 118 S. Main St, will offer 5% off purchase and ‘wet your whistle’ with vino.
•The Awakening Realm, 130 S. Main, will host a raffle to win a free two-piece canvas painting as well as a free month’s membership, a free private yoga session, and a free reiki session. Stop by for a tarot card reading and other holistic vendors.
•Servant’s Heart Community Church, 204 S. Main St, will host a kids’ craft and the SHCC house band will play. Homemade dog treats are also for sale, along with free popcorn and water.
•The Twisted String, 203 S. Main St., will host Bob Lichty, playing guitar and singing, and Kimberley Hawk Lichty will be bringing some of her art.
•Juxtapose, 208 S. Main St., will be showcasing soy candles by Candace Linn.
•The Vine, 214 S. Main St., will have two Vines Wines (Cabernet, Merlot, Chardonnay, Riesling) for $5 per glass, or $14 per bottle.
•DAJ Pyramid Show, 224 S. Main St. (Upper Floor), will be exhibiting music and variety entertainment from the performers of the DAJ Network.
•Midwest Museum of American Art, 429 S. Main St., will be open to the public for free from 5-8 p.m.
•The Corner Bar at Hotel Elkhart, 502 S. Main St., will be giving away $5 bounce-back vouchers to every guest who dines at The Corner Bar during ArtWalk hours. They’ll also be featuring drink specials inspired by famous paintings.
•Relish Cafe at Hotel Elkhart, 504 S. Main St., will be giving away $5 bounce-back vouchers to every guest who dines at Relish Café during ArtWalk hours. They’re also hosting Family Board Game Night.
•Redefine Aesthetics, 122 W. Lexington Ave., Mari Macrame will pop in as their artist and Redefine Aesthetics has 10% off jewelry.
•Moringa Tree, 109 W. Lexington Ave., will have extended hours until 7 p.m.
ArtWalk would not be possible without sponsors including the City of Elkhart, Premier Arts, Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Elkhart Education Foundation, The Lerner Theatre, Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau and for this month the Humane Society of Elkhart County and Pet Refuge.
For more information on ArtWalk or to get involved, visit www.elkhartartwalk.com or on social media www.facebook.com/elkhartartwalk or www.instagram.com/elkhartartwalk.