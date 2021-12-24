In 1831, Dr. Havilah Beardsley purchased a plot of land for $1,500 from Potawatomi Chief Pierre Moran. According to ruthmere.org, within that plot was an island at the confluence of what are now the St. Joseph and Elkhart Rivers. The island resembled an elk’s heart. So, he named the area, Elkhart, and platted a town in 1832.
Today, Elkhart is well-known for its history in musical instruments — the sousaphone was invented here — and pharmaceuticals, but has also become a global leader in recreational vehicles. Now, with a renovated downtown, it’s also another delightful destination.
HOTEL ELKHART
Hotel Elkhart opened in 1923 and remained a hotel until the 1970s. It fell into disrepair until a real estate developer recognized the historic value. The developer partnered with the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians to restore the hotel. Coupled with funds from other donators, $19 million was raised to restore the hotel to its original grandeur.
Opening last summer, this palatial property is truly a spectacular monument. There are 93 rooms, two bars, Relish Restaurant and the restored Aria Ballroom on the ninth floor. The wedding reception for our oldest son was held in this room.
We now can stay in town, have dinner and see plays and concerts without worrying about the long drive back to Lake Country.
ARTISAN
In 2015, Kurt Janowsky envisioned an eclectic, high-end restaurant in Elkhart. When the former Flytrap space became available, he pounced.
After significant renovation, he and managing partner Brad Conniff opened what has become an award-winning restaurant and one of the best in Indiana. We’ve been to Artisan several times and have never been disappointed.
It’s right across the street from the hotel, so we hopped-over and squatted at the bar where we can observe the open kitchen.
They always have fresh oysters, so we ordered those from Taylor, our exceptional bartender. Sipping an excellently prepared bullet, better known as a martini, is always a must when you slurp-down oysters
The menu presentation sets the tone for the evening. It’s a bound folder and when opening, the menu is illuminated for easy reading.
Executive Chef Josh Bowers’ menu changes seasonally. Currently, the starter section features unusual soups and interesting salads, but also very different items including lumpia (Filipino egg rolls), boa (Chinese stuffed yeast buns), and a Latin-inspired dish. The Asian influenced dishes are new.
For entrées, there are nine choices. Included are a couple of seafood dishes, a couple of steaks, chicken and a comforting lamb shank osso buco.
Then, if there is any room left, the desserts are all house-made.
On this day, they had venison chops, so I was all-in. These two lovely chops were grilled medium-rare and accompanied by a cauliflower puree and a root vegetable mix. It was perfect.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, went with the unusual onion soup and the camarones culichi. The soup is a rich, beef-sherry stock that is loaded with finely chopped caramelized onions. It was delicious.
The camarones consisted of four large, marinated then grilled shrimp coated with a poblano cream sauce (culichi). They were exquisite.
With contented bellies, we are off to the next venture.
THE LERNER
The Lerner Theatre opened in 1924 with seating for 200 and hosted world-class entertainment in those times. It changed hands over the years and was renamed ELCO. After purchasing the building from the Miller family, a local group wanted to create a performing arts center.
Opening in June 2011, this $18 million renovation is a masterpiece of what can happen when there are visionaries involved. The Lerner preserves the historical ambience envisioned by Henry Lerner years ago, and today, hosts a variety of performances.
During the Christmas season, “The Christmas Carol” is a favorite, and this performance at The Lerner was different. It was a musical, and all performers were local. It was a spectacular presentation.
Now, back to hotel’s Corner Bar to see Abby, the bartender, and partake of a night cap.
Elkhart is now a delightful destination with big-city venues, world-class entertainment, and the Benedict at Relish makes a stellar breakfast.
Merry Christmas!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.