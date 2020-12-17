GOSHEN — Jefferson Elementary School held a parade Thursday to honor firefighters, police and nurses, as well as Jane Allen, superintendent representing the administration of Middlebury Community Schools, and Jefferson Community Church and bus drivers.
Fire trucks and school buses were on hand, and students wrote thank you cards to the emergency medical personnel. Also, food donations were collected for the Jefferson Food Pantry.
According to school officials, more than 1,000 items were donated to the food pantry.
Approximately 378 students, including those in kindergarten through third grades, participated in the event, along with Head Start students.
