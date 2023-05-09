NAPPANEE — On Monday, the Nappanee Board of Public Works and Safety approved an inter-local agreement with the City of Goshen to install electric vehicle charging stations in Nappanee.
Mayor Phil Jenkins explained this was part of a Michiana Area Council of Government project and they obtained a grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
According to the agreement, MACOG issued a call for projects in the local region and deemed it necessary to combine multiple applications for a federal Carbon Reduction Program funding for electric vehicle charging stations into one project to reduce the administrative burden and address gaps in the regional infrastructure.
The agreement also states that a lack of charging in any community in MACOG’s region “limits the ability of electric vehicles to travel and therefore limits the adaption of cleaner vehicles.” It also stated that Nappanee was the only city in MACOG’s region that does not currently have any charging stations or plans to add any.
Jenkins said that Goshen added a couple of charging stations awhile back so it just made sense to go in with them.
The agreement states the City of Goshen enters into an interlocal agreement with Nappanee to purchase and install a Level 3 Direct Current Fast Charging EVCS in a single location in downtown Goshen capable of charging at least two vehicles simultaneously and Level 2 EVCS in two locations in downtown Nappanee, capable of charging a total of at least four vehicles simultaneously.
Jenkins told the board they expect to do the engineering in 2024 and start construction in fiscal year 2025 and said they recommend four years as a good time for getting the construction completed. He said that the grant is an 80/20 grant with INDOT covering 80% and Nappanee responsible for the 20%, however he said, “A local company is picking up that 20% so that 20% is no cost to the city.”
Jenkins said the likely locations for the charging stations would be one at the pavilion where electricity already exists and the other in the library parking lot.
“Hopefully this will be preparing us for the new technology,” he said.
New Fire Station
The board also approved an agreement with Veridus Group for “owner’s rep services” for the new fire station. Jenkins told the board it was a not-to-exceed agreement of $40,000 and they’d be billed at an hourly rate. He said Veridus represents several municipalities.
After the meeting Jenkins explained they’d be representing the City of Nappanee as the owners and would help with selecting a design team, documents and helping work through contracts in the pre-construction phase. He said Veridus has on staff former first responders and former town managers so they would be a benefit to the city.
Jenkins told the board that they are wrapping up appraisals on three sites for the new fire station and they hope to have a decision by the end of the month.
“Consent Agenda”
The mayor introduced a new method of approving items such as sewer bill adjustments, excavating in public right of way and new sewer connections — a consent agenda.
On a consent agenda all the items will be listed individually but rather than the board having to address each one individually they approve them as listed in one action. Jenkins said these are all items department heads have reviewed and if there are any that need further explanation they can be brought up to the council.
Department heads didn’t have anything to add on these items and City Attorney Brian Hoffer said he had no problem with them approving it in this manner.
On the consent agenda there were four sewer bill adjustments, 10 excavating in public right of way requests — 9 from NIPSCO and one from Community Fiber and one sewer connection.
In other business:
• Approved scope of work agreement with Indiana Finance Authority for lead service line inventory and the city received a $15,000 grant to complete the survey.
• Approved a pay application for Oakland Trail in amount of $23,364.40.
• Approved pay application 17 for Airport and Miriam Water Tank Improvement project Division A in the amount of $90,409.27 — a close out payment.
• Approved pavilion use for a farmer’s market on Saturday mornings from June 3-October 7 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and no parking during those times.
• Approved the Memorial Day parade route and street closings. The parade will take place May 29 with a start time of 10:30 a.m. and a Memorial Day ceremony following approximately 11 a.m. at City Hall.