GOSHEN — A group of Goshen residents took to the Goshen Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting Monday night to say it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when, Goshen School Board member Allan Kauffman will be held responsible for the recent controversy with district elections.
Former school board candidate Linda Hartman was the first to speak her mind during the public comment section of the board meeting. She told the board that she respected the decorum of some candidates during the election — naming Roger Nafziger and Mario Garber specifically — but added that many hurtful things were said about her during the election by Kauffman.
“He assassinated my character with lies and innuendos, called me everything in the book including fascist, Nazi, and book banner,” Hartman said. “Where does it say in your code of ethics that it’s OK to do that to a tax-paying citizen who is passionate about the students and the families in this corporation? I am a woman of integrity and character. I am the daughter of the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords. Sore loser you say? Then you’ve missed the point. The goal was for one of us to get elected and we not only did that but we forced you to pay $12,000 out of your own pocket to do it.”
Last Tuesday, Kauffman stood in front of the Elkhart County Election Board to address concerns surrounding the funding source for an Oct. 29 citywide mailer he helped to fund for four of the school board election candidates — Jose Elizalde, Mario Garber, Roger Nafziger and Andrea Johnson, against three candidates who were endorsed by Purple for Parents — Rob Roeder, Linda Hartman and Ryan Glick. Kauffman was the campaign manager for Elizalde and a woman approached him with hopes to donate for the mailer by garnering funds from family and friends.
“The Scripture says I must forgive,” Hartman added. “I forgive you for all the nasty lies you’ve said about me and all the names you’ve called me even though you don’t know me or have a clue who I am. I do not, however, have to allow you to live rent-free in my head and I don’t have to forget what you’ve done. I will make sure you never do this to anyone else again.”
She went on to request to Kauffman that he resign from the board, adding that she was sorry she had to ask for it publicly. Her husband, Terry, and incoming board member Ryan Glick, also spoke during public comment and requested his resignation. Kauffman responded to Hartman only.
“If you read everything that I wrote, you will never see where I called you any of those names,” he told Hartman.
Hartman did not agree, and her husband, Terry, was next to speak during public comment. He told the board that the mailer sent across the city didn’t accurately reflect the values of Purple for Parents, and the anonymous teacher donor shouldn’t be barred from having her name made public simply due to means.
“Are people of means allowed to donate huge sums of money to influence a school board election and remain anonymous?” Terry Hartman asked. “Most candidates would say they run for the good of the kids. Is it for the good of the kids when they see an adult through deceitful and slanderous means win an election? The lesson the kids may learn from observing this whole mess is that ‘Yes, it is worth it.’ Those who use deceit and slander are required. The election is over and as far as I know, everyone will be permitted to keep their board seat.”
He then went on to directly blame Kauffman for the controversy before requesting he resign from the board.
- In addition to comments made about Kauffman during the board meeting, Goshen resident James Gardner spoke to the board about the possibility of adding a “responsible bidder” policy to the district’s building trades program. A responsible bidder policy would allow the district to consider benefits outside of cost when determining contractors to purchase supplies and materials from. Gardner told the board that he’s been researching the idea that 17 other schools in the state have recently taken up. He was invited back to further discuss the matter with a formal presentation, possibly in January.
- The board also approved the new compensation model for classified staff, following the model instituted in previous years where once the teacher master contract has been ratified, administrators examine the wages and salaries of other employee groups and make similar adjustments.
This year, an administrative goal for classified wage scales was to increase wages to a base rate of $15 per hour, which resulted in 75-cent to $1 increases for paraprofessionals, media resource specialists, deaf and hard-of-hearing facilitators, crossing guards and school nutrition employees. Additionally, the hourly rate for lifeguards was increased from $11 to $14 per hour, and custodian wages increased from $15 to $16 per hour.
Another goal for classified wages was to move most classified positions, which were already at $15 per hour, to a more competitive market value of $17 per hour. These positions included administrative assistants, school secretaries and bookkeepers, maintenance workers, Help Desk associates (formerly Technology Resource coordinators), and language facilitators for the deaf and hard of hearing. Parent liaison wages, a position that requires a college degree, were also increased from $19 to $19.70 per hour. Bus drivers remain at the competitive hourly rate of $25 per hour. GCS nurses with a bachelor’s degree will move from a starting salary of $40,000 to $41,500, and those with a master’s degree will increase from $41,150 to $44,000.
- Assistant Superintendent Alan Metcalfe confirmed with the board the school year calendar for Goshen Community Schools for the 2023-2024 school year.
According to Metcalfe, a survey of GCS families indicated that 61% of parents indicated that they wanted a later start to the school year while 26% wanted to end closer to Memorial Day. As a result, next year’s first day of school will be Aug. 16, pushing the first semester end date back to Jan. 12, and putting the last day of school on May 31.