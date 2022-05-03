Who won in the contested races
GOSHEN — A little more than 8% of Elkhart County’s 125,612 registered voters turned out to pick their primary’s winner Tuesday.
Of the ballots cast, 80.67% of those who voted were Republican and 19.33% were Democrats.
The biggest race was in the Republican primary for Elkhart County Commissioner. Incumbent Frank Lucchese lost to Bob Barnes by 77 votes, 4,147 to 4,070.
Here are how the other contested races preliminarily fared:
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Concord Township Assessor: Christopher S. Dickinson was the winner, besting Angela Waldrop by 133 votes 929 to 796.
Concord Township Board (3 seats): Jerry Adkins, 834 votes; James D. Beck, 819 votes; and Kenneth Davis, 756 votes.
The remaining candidates had the following votes: Kevin Doyle, 717; John G. Perry, 698; and Kerry Vickers, 659.
Middlebury Township Board (3 seats): Kent Yoder, 345 votes; Jerry Weaver, 334 votes; and Gregg Berry, 273 votes. The fourth candidate, Michael Holloway, had 258 votes.
Washington Township Board (3 seats): James Weaver, 273 votes; Greg Bailey, 268 votes; and Paul D. Phillips, 228 votes. The fourth candidate, Beuford Lee, had 218 votes.
Middlebury Town Council, At-Large (2 seats): Karl Miller, 205 votes, and incumbent Chuck Teall, 204 votes. Incumbent Jeremy Yahwak had 145 votes.
Convention Delegate District 3 (12 people): Blake Doriot, 1,346 votes; Tina M. Bontrager, 1,228 votes; Bradley Rogers, 1,081 votes; Linda S. Hartman, 1,038 votes; Joe Guerrero, 933 votes; David Ganger, 909 votes; Zack Bontrager, 827 votes; Jonathan Andrew Glick, 821 votes; Justin Michael Glick, 797 votes, Elizabeth M. Hart, 797 votes; Sharon Harder, 737; and Cathy Searcy, 715 votes.
State Representative District 21: Timothy Wesco, 2,141 votes. Stephen Gray, 412 votes.
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
Concord Township Board (3 seats): Jessica P. Kauffman, 475 votes; Antonette Reese, 443 votes; and Scott Slusser, 292 votes. The fourth candidate was David Boothby, who received 258 votes.
Concord Committeeman 7: Arvis Dawson, 10 votes. His opponent Lauren Sedillo had 2 votes.
Concord Committeeman 33: David Boothby, 8 votes. Carl Helrich, 6 votes.
