City of Goshen
Mayor (No Republican candidate)
Jeremy P. Stutsman (D) 3,801
City Clerk-Treasurer
Adam C. Scharf (D) 2,625
Angie McKee (R) 2,222
Judge, Goshen City Court
Richard L. Mehl (R) 3,607
1st District Common Council
Jim McKee (R) 477
2nd District Common Council
Douglas Nisley (R) 613
Jonathan D. Neufeld (D) 412
3rd District Common Council
Matt P. Schrock (R) 248
Jennifer E. Shell (D) 247
Rafael Correa (I) 33
4th District Common Council
Megan W. Eichorn (D) 820
Mark A. Huser (R) 470
5th District Common Council
Gilberto Perez, Jr. (D) 1,082
Common Council At-Large (2 seats)
Julia King (D) 2,860
Brett F. Weddell (R) 2,480
David B. Daugherty (R) 1,960
Charles D. Mumaw (D) 1,956
City of Elkhart
Mayor
Rod Roberson (D) 3,599
Dave Miller (R) 2,773
City Clerk
Debra Barrett (R) 4,590
Judge, Elkhart City Court
Charles H. Grodnik (R) 4,692
1st District Common Council
Gerry Roberts (D) 527
Richard Shively (R) 440
2nd District Common Council
Brian A. Thomas (R) 443
Andrew Strycker (D) 396
3rd District Common Council
David E. Henke (R) 1,677
4th District Common Council
Dwight Fish (D) 559
5th District Common Council
H. Brent Curry (D) 779
6th District Common Council
Tonda Hines (D) 410
Pam Kurpgeweit (R) 294
Common Council At-Large (3 seats)
Mary M. Olson (R) 3,013
Kevin Bullard (R) 2,939
Arivs L. Dawson (D) 2,935
Alex Holtz (D) 2,905
Brian Dickerson (R) 2,725
Thomas Butler (D) 2,490
Town of Bristol
Town Clerk-Treasurer
Cathy Antonelli (D) 141
Bonnie Frye (R) 104
Town Council At-Large (3 seats)
Jeff A. Beachy (R) 191
Delbert Schrock (R) 178
Floyd Lynch (R) 174
Town of Millersburg
Town Clerk-Treasurer
Mackenzie Taylor (R) 76
1st Ward Town Council
Dean S. Smith (R) 72
2nd Ward Town Council
Austin Turner (R) 41
James W. Clifton (AFS) 37
3rd Ward Town Council
James Winkler (R) 67
