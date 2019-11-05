Election Day results pic

City of Goshen

Mayor (No Republican candidate)

Jeremy P. Stutsman (D) 3,801

City Clerk-Treasurer

Adam C. Scharf (D) 2,625

Angie McKee (R) 2,222

Judge, Goshen City Court

Richard L. Mehl (R) 3,607

1st District Common Council

Jim McKee (R) 477

2nd District Common Council

Douglas Nisley (R) 613

Jonathan D. Neufeld (D) 412

3rd District Common Council

Matt P. Schrock (R) 248

Jennifer E. Shell (D) 247

Rafael Correa (I) 33

4th District Common Council

Megan W. Eichorn (D) 820

Mark A. Huser (R) 470

5th District Common Council

Gilberto Perez, Jr. (D) 1,082

Common Council At-Large (2 seats)

Julia King (D) 2,860

Brett F. Weddell (R) 2,480

David B. Daugherty (R) 1,960

Charles D. Mumaw (D) 1,956

City of Elkhart

Mayor

Rod Roberson (D) 3,599

Dave Miller (R) 2,773

City Clerk

Debra Barrett (R) 4,590

Judge, Elkhart City Court

Charles H. Grodnik (R) 4,692

1st District Common Council

Gerry Roberts (D) 527

Richard Shively (R) 440

2nd District Common Council

Brian A. Thomas (R) 443

Andrew Strycker (D) 396

3rd District Common Council

David E. Henke (R) 1,677

4th District Common Council

Dwight Fish (D) 559

5th District Common Council

H. Brent Curry (D) 779

6th District Common Council

Tonda Hines (D) 410

Pam Kurpgeweit (R) 294

Common Council At-Large (3 seats)

Mary M. Olson (R) 3,013

Kevin Bullard (R) 2,939

Arivs L. Dawson (D) 2,935

Alex Holtz (D) 2,905

Brian Dickerson (R) 2,725

Thomas Butler (D) 2,490

Town of Bristol

Town Clerk-Treasurer

Cathy Antonelli (D) 141

Bonnie Frye (R) 104

Town Council At-Large (3 seats)

Jeff A. Beachy (R) 191

Delbert Schrock (R) 178

Floyd Lynch (R) 174

Town of Millersburg

Town Clerk-Treasurer

Mackenzie Taylor (R) 76

1st Ward Town Council

Dean S. Smith (R) 72

2nd Ward Town Council

Austin Turner (R) 41

James W. Clifton (AFS) 37

3rd Ward Town Council

James Winkler (R) 67

