GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Election Board is accepting Early Voting Ballot by Mail applications for the Mid-Term General Election to be held on Nov. 8.
The Elkhart County Election Board will begin mailing Early Voting Ballots on or before Sept. 24. In order to receive their Mid-Term General Election ballot by mail, a voter must complete and submit to the Elkhart County Election Board, an Early Voting by Mail application. The Early Voting by Mail application is available at all Elkhart County Clerks Office, 101 N. Main St. #204, Goshen; or the Elkhart County Voter Registration Office, 117 N. Second St., Goshen. Applications are also available on the Elkhart County Clerk’s website at www.clerk.elkhartcounty.com/en/about-voting/absentee-voting/ and the Indiana Secretary of State’s website at https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/files/ABS-MAIL-2022-revision.pdf
Voters can also apply online by visiting the Secretary of state’s online Voter Registration and Early Voting Ballot website at www.indianavoters.in.gov
Applications are also available by calling the Elkhart County Election Board at 574-535-6469.
In order to vote by mail, the Elkhart County Election Board must have received the Early Voting by Mail application by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 27. Applications can be hand-delivered or mailed to the clerks office, faxed to 574-535-6471, or emailed to elkhartcoabsentee@elkhartcounty.com.
All questions concerning early voting can be directed to the Elkhart County Election Board at 574-535-6469.