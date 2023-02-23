GOSHEN — Former Goshen Mayor Allan Kauffman had choice words regarding an Elkhart County Election Board meeting which took place Thursday night.
“A lot of the stuff that was talked about just didn’t happen,” Kauffman said.
The Elkhart County Election Board elected to send charging information for seven of 13 charges filed against school board member Allan Kauffman for campaign finance violations to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office during a the meeting.
Many of the charges are interconnected and related the presumed cost of a citywide mailer ahead of the November 2022 Goshen Community Schools Board of Trustees election rejecting Purple for Parents candidates Rob Roeder, Ryan Glick, and Linda Hartman.
“They used words like ‘fraudulent’ and things…” Kauffman said. “That whole list of things that they said I did that make me look like a criminal.”
Leading the meeting were chief deputy of elections Carol Smith, Republican Party election board member Wayne Kramer, Elkhart County Clerk-Treasurer Chris Anderson, and Democratic Party proxy Jerry Roberts, in for Daniel Grimes, who recused himself due to previously being involved in an election of the former mayor.
Complaints filled with the Elkhart County Election Board list the Goshen School Board election campaigns of Jose Elizalde, Mario Garber, Roger Nafziger and Andrea Johnson, along with Kauffman, who was Elizalde’s campaign manager. The complaints claim that the four candidates did not properly submit their CFA-11 campaign finance forms following a mailer sent to Goshen residents Oct. 29, and the allegations spawned several other accusations most notably toward Kauffman.
The situation began after a retired teacher contacted Kauffman with concerns about the election. He and the unnamed retired teacher allegedly discussed the idea of Elkhart Township-wide mailer, and Kauffman said he told her it was expensive but he would get a cost.
“At the beginning, we never even talked about how this was going to happen,” Kauffman asserted.
He said the main goal was to get the money, but how the mailer would be distributed wasn’t really addressed, and it wasn’t planned initially that it would go toward the campaigns of the four candidates.
“I got a check from her,” he explained. Kauffman said his attorney Don Schuler later explained to him that once the money was given to him, it became his.
Through Mapleleaf Printing, the total cost of the mailers was roughly $11,770. Kauffman said the teacher was clear that she did not want her name associated with the mailer because she did not want to risk backlash from Purple for Parents or to put her husband’s business at risk.
Among the charges forwarded to the prosecutor’s office are charges for contributing over $500 toward a campaign with the untimely filing of a CFA-11 form, failing to report a contribution, collecting money as a campaign manager and not assigning it to the treasurer, the contribution of personal funds, accepting funds from a person knowing they were from another, falsely claiming money to be his own, and others.
“I know that it complicates things that I signed the report as treasurer and Jose never really did name me as treasurer,” Kauffman said. He explained that a woman had agreed to be the treasurer, but later backed out, so he filled the void.
“I was acting because somebody else backed out,” he explained.
Other charges related to fraudulently reporting information, not reporting funds as a treasurer, and electioneering were tabled as the board attempts to gain more information on election law surrounding the specific circumstance.
“I would encourage you to contact your party chair and be part of the process,” Anderson said. “We need workers and we would gladly have you.”
Charges will be filed with the prosecutor’s office by the middle of next week. Tabled items will again be brought to the board at 6 p.m. March 2 for further deliberation.