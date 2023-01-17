GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Election Board met again Tuesday evening to discuss possible campaign finance violations made during the Goshen Community Schools Board of Trustees election in November.
This time, the board also indicated possible new charges, as well as reported the names of the three formal complaints filed against former Goshen mayor Allan Kauffman, and late filings.
Among a variety of Goshen School Board candidates with many backgrounds, concerns mounted with campaign finance reports, late filing of funds, and even electioneering.
A Goshen School Board member himself, Kauffman, candidates of the November election, and concerned citizens, met with the Elkhart County Election Board to discuss the allegations. Leading the meeting were Republican Party election board member Wayne Kramer, Elkhart County Clerk-Treasurer Chris Anderson, and Democratic Party proxy Jerry Roberts, in for Daniel Grimes, who recused himself due to previously being involved in an election of the former mayor.
Beginning the evening meeting, Carol Smith, chief deputy of elections, identified to the public candidates who had campaign finance delinquencies, or late filings. Jose Elizalde and Roger Nafziger filed one day late, Chris Dickerson filed two days late, Tom Lantz filed four days late, Andrea Johnson filed seven days late, Ryan Glick and Brian Krider filed 11 days late and Angie McKee filed 16 days late. The board decided for each candidate that, as a first-time offense, fines would be decreased.
An additional formal complaint for electioneering was added to the list of violations Allan Kauffman was accused of. According to Anderson, he himself contacted Kauffman, who was working as a clerk at a vote center, the morning of the election, by text at 6:49 a.m. to inform him that a Facebook post he’d made with a photo of Paul Steury identifying him as the future senator was classified as electioneering. Anderson said Kauffman responded confirming he didn’t know, but didn’t take the photo down until later that evening.
“We do educate at our training sessions all of our workers what electioneering is and we implicitly ask that they leave their politics at home on election day,” Anderson said. “Inside the vote center is not a place for those politics.”
Kauffman did not deny electioneering.
“I know I crossed the line,” he said. “When I took the picture I was thinking ‘People can take a picture of the fact that they voted — but they can’t take a picture of their ballot — and they can put it on social media. Newspapers can come and take a picture of candidates voting and so I was thinking along those lines. It was stupid to do what I did and it was especially egregious to post it on social media and even more so to make a political statement. I am guilty of electioneering. I regret it.”
“When I think about electioneering I think about people coming in and trying to influence people in the polling place,” Kauffman added. “I didn’t say anything to anybody. I didn’t show the picture, but on Facebook, I wrote ‘Here is your next congressman.’ That is crossing a line. I understand.”
He told the board that he didn’t intentionally leave the post online all day. He didn’t think to remove it immediately.
Kramer explained to those present that the protocol historically has been to immediately remove poll workers from voting centers when electioneering occurs, but Roberts questioned whether or not the incident actually constituted electioneering as the statute specifically exempts telephonic communications.
“There doesn’t seem to be any question that the conduct was inappropriate,” Roberts said. “I think everybody seems to be aligned on that, but what I struggle with is whether this meets the statutory definition of electioneering. He’s putting posts on Facebook not to anybody in the room — he’s not showing them to anybody in the room. He’s not reading it, so it’s not a written or verbal statement. … It’s inappropriate, yes, but I don’t think it qualifies as electioneering.”
In addition to new formal complaint filed by Anderson himself, Anderson also read off the three formal complaints that spawned the initial investigation. They were filed by school board candidates Ryan Glick, Rob Roeder and Linda Hartman.
Those complaints listed the Goshen School Board election campaigns of Jose Elizalde, Mario Garber, Roger Nafziger and Andrea Johnson, along with Kauffman, who was Elizalde’s campaign manager. The complaints claim that the four candidates did not properly submit their CFA-11 campaign finance forms following a mailer sent to Goshen residents on Oct. 29.
The allegations spawn from the presumed cost of a mailer sent to residents in the city of Goshen, rejecting candidates endorsed by Purple for Parents — Rob Roeder, Linda Hartman and Ryan Glick, and supporting Elizalde, Garber, Nafziger and Johnson. The mailer also indicated that the candidates paid for and authorized the mailer. Claims to the board by Roeder, Hartman and Glick allege that the four school board candidates knowingly provided false information on their finance forms.
The four candidates and Kauffman are being charged with providing false information on campaign forms, collecting or accepting funds in a manner that is not in accordance with election law and/or being part of illegal activities under Indiana Code.
Kauffman recalled that the situation began after a retired teacher contacted him with concerns about the election. He and the unnamed retired teacher allegedly discussed the idea of Elkhart Township-wide mailer, and Kauffman said he told her it was expensive but he would get a cost. Through Mapleleaf Printing, the total was roughly $11,770. After a discussion, the teacher decided to gather the funds. Kauffman said the teacher was clear that she did not want her name associated with the mailer because she did not want to risk backlash from Purple for Parents or put her husband’s business at risk.
She gave the money to Kauffman, who divided it up between each of the candidates under his own name, for them to pay their portion to the printing company and report it. During Tuesday night’s meeting, Kauffman also told the board that the unnamed woman did, however, keep good record with costs and names for each donation.
Anderson reminded the board and the public that there is no civil action the board can take and if action were to take place, it would be referred to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for formal charges.