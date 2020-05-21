GOSHEN — Two men with experience in county government are seeking the Republican nomination in the June 2 primary election for Elkhart County commissioner for District 2.
District 2 is comprised of Benton, Clinton, Elkhart, Jackson, Jefferson, Middlebury and York townships.
The winner of the GOP primary will face Donald A. Brown of Goshen, the uncontested Democrat candidate, in the November general election.
Mike Yoder is the incumbent and is seeking his fifth term as commissioner. He is being challenged by Brad Rogers, who served two terms as county sheriff from 2011 to 2018.
BIOGRAPHIES
Rogers lives in Goshen with his wife, Susie. They are parents of three adult children. He is employed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office as a captain and commander of the jail.
Mike Yoder lives in Middlebury with his wife, Rhonda. They are parents of two adult daughters. Yoder is owner of Crystal Valley Dairy Farms.
What are your qualifications, as well as life and work experiences, that will help you perform your duties as a member of the Elkhart County Commissioners?
ROGERS: I have served the people of Elkhart County in the sheriff’s office for over 33 years. In 2003, I was promoted to corrections commander and was immediately placed on the design team for the current jail, the largest infrastructure project ever initiated by our county government.
As your elected sheriff (2011-2018) I managed the largest office in Elkhart County government with more than 200 employees. I have in-depth knowledge of county operations and I know how to get results. My experience as an employee, department head and elected official has fully prepared me to serve you as your county commissioner.
YODER: Eighteen years of economic development experience serving on the board of the county EDC.
• 42 years owning a business in Elkhart County.
• 40 years’ experience in land-use policy including: helping to establish Wood Land & Lakes Land trust (currently serving as president), eight years serving on the plan commission, including the development of the current comprehensive land use plan and zoning ordinance.
• 40 years leadership experience in state and local agriculture organizations and county government working on tax policy issues. Both income and property taxes.
• Lifetime resident of Elkhart County with deep roots in both the agriculture community and the RV industry.
Have you been satisfied with the way county government has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic? Please explain what you would change or why no changes are needed.
YODER: Yes, satisfied, although I share the frustration expressed by many community leaders on the lack of solid facts to base decisions. However, this is not something we can change at the local level. We have kept government open to conduct essential county business while taking reasonable precautions to protect county employees. The commissioners have worked to meet the requests of other elected officials during this time of learning new ways to provide government services. Through the county EMA, commissioners initiated the Incident Command Team to coordinate efforts throughout the county, working with cities, first responders, hospitals and many others.
ROGERS: Yes, I am satisfied with our community response involving our health department, emergency management agency and local first responders. I am not entirely satisfied with the state and national response, particularly as it relates to prevention, testing and treatment during this pandemic. The delayed national response at the onset of this crisis put us behind in regard to testing and contact tracing. Locally, I believe our county government has taken a measured, reasonable approach, especially when compared to what many other localities have instituted.
Do you favor combining the courthouses in Goshen and Elkhart into one facility? If so, how would the county pay for the project?
ROGERS: The needs of the judiciary, county employees and the community must all be considered. I believe that we need to do something to ameliorate the lack of space and security issues in each building. I am not convinced that the county needs to purchase land to accomplish these goals. If combining is warranted, I am in favor of keeping the courts in one city. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many ongoing county projects. I am in favor of delaying any major project, including court consolidation, until we determine the economic impact on public safety funding.
YODER: Yes. It is the best option to meet the Indiana Supreme Court security standards and the judges have requested the change because they see significant opportunities to improve criminal justice-related services and reduce cost to taxpayers. We will be able to utilize the existing local income tax established to build the correctional facility. We have paid down enough debt on the current bonds to issue new bonds to pay for the new courts facility. The current low cost of borrowing makes this a favorable time to borrow the required funds.
What do you think should be done with the county property in Goshen where the former Elkhart County Jail was located?
YODER: I have met with the mayor of Goshen and his staff on this question. The commissioners have agreed to work with Goshen to consider new options for this space in the context of the larger area. In the past few years, there have been a few interesting possibilities proposed. I agree we should take this opportunity to gather more input from the city and its residents. While our (the county’s) primary decision will be based on the county’s needs, early discussions have indicated we can meet the county’s future needs and provide for new possibilities in this neighborhood.
ROGERS: The future of this site depends on the direction of any court consolidation. Once a decision is reached on this project, the county will need to either work with the city of Goshen to find a buyer or develop a plan on the best use of the land for county infrastructure needs. This will need to be done deliberately and with the interests of all county residents in mind.
Please tell the voters what initiatives you would undertake as a member of the Elkhart County Commissioners.
ROGERS: I will encourage efficiencies in technology countywide, where many antiquated processes are still in place. This will benefit the public and our county employees. I will advocate for online transparency and official (not just one commissioner’s viewpoint) county communication to the public through social media, websites, an official county smart-phone app, email, and text messaging (if desired by citizens through an opt-in process). I will work to reduce bureaucracy in Elkhart County government and push to eliminate credit card convenience fees for those wishing to pay for services or taxes. I will serve you, the people of the county.
YODER: Completing the new overpass in Dunlap, continuing the build-out of the county’s dark fiber network and completing the new consolidated courts building. It is also time to revisit our comprehensive land use plan. Our county’s skills in manufacturing, combined with our aggressive program to provide broadband capability to business, is setting the stage for significant economic expansion. We need to better manage how we use our limited land resources to provide for growth in manufacturing, residential growth and still retain the important agriculture areas that not only add economic diversity, but also the quality of place asset of open space.
