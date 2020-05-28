Two Democrats are on the ballot in the Indiana House District 49 primary race Tuesday. The winner will go on to the general election in November as the challenger to incumbent Republican Christy Stutzman.
Amanda Qualls and Joseph Lehman are the Democrats. Neither candidate submitted biographical information.
Goshen News records show Lehman is a former attorney who was suspended by the Indiana Supreme Court in 2015 and given up to two years to complete steps to reinstatement and pay court costs of more than $7,000. He was then prosecuted when Curtis Hill was county prosecutor in Elkhart County Superior Court 1 in 2016 for practicing law by a non-attorney and given a 180-day suspended sentence and a $200 fine for three misdemeanor charges. That conviction resulted in the Indiana Supreme Court disbarring Lehman in 2016.
Qualls is a member of the Goshen school board.
Q&A
Indiana’s infant mortality rate has declined but remains one of the highest in the United States at 6.8 deaths per 1,000 babies. What role do you think the Indiana General Assembly can play in helping reduce this death rate?
LEHMAN: The Legislature can study information from the state public health agency and experts, to decide where to allocate resources to lower the high rate of infant/mother mortality as we deal with other public health issues, such as mitigation of coronavirus. Expectant parent education to lower smoking or use of pain killers/drugs, obesity, or other risky behaviors should be adequately funded. I would be an advocate to improve negative health outcomes that show up in the ZIP codes of my constituency, but collaborate with the other lawmakers to address statewide health problems, even those in more urban or more rural areas than Elkhart County.
QUALLS: The health of babies is dependent upon the health of their mothers. In the 2020 legislative session, several bills relating to the health and protection of pregnant women failed to pass, including HB 1924, which addressed pregnancy and childbirth discrimination. Another bill that failed sought an interim study committee on pregnancy accommodation. That initiative was referred to the Legislative Council, which announced that it would not study pregnancy accommodation on May 17. There is much that we can do to address infant mortality, and I would join the ranks of those fighting for pregnant women and the health of babies.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has advocated for Indiana to move into one of the top three spots for teacher pay in the region. Are you willing to raise the pay of Hoosier teachers to achieve the governor’s goal?
QUALLS: Raising teacher pay is essential to the continued health of our educational system and its improvement over time. We must pay our teachers an equitable wage, which will help encourage future educators into the profession and will allow current educators to stay. This is an important point — I’ve heard from many educators that they can’t afford to stay in the profession long-term, especially when they have families of their own. This should not be the situation that we are in, and I would support Governor Holcomb in making the necessary changes to increase teacher pay in Indiana.
LEHMAN: As both of my parents were public school teachers, I’m passionate regarding improvement of teacher pay/compensation so that young people will consider making teaching a career. In addition, the use of vouchers should be curtailed as private/charter/parochial schools often are not able to accept all classes/types/groups of students, and have lower formal teacher qualifications. In addition, some non-public schools use revisionist history or non-science-based texts, that are not helpful in preparing students for higher education. Collective bargaining restrictions regarding timelines, topics, etc. should be ended, along with more public transparency in the process, except where confidentiality might be required.
Has the governor managed the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic appropriately, or do you believe the position needs additional authority or less authority to deal with statewide emergencies?
LEHMAN: Since D.C. has not been able to provide global or national leadership during the pandemic, the governors have had to lead the fight. Gov. Holcomb has been pro-active with the help of experts of the state health department and others. He is collaborating with regional governors, rather than engaging in divisive competition. Not nearly enough is known about this virus, which is much more deadly than the flu or 9/11 and the Legislature will have to deal with the health and economic fallout for many years. Our reserves in the unemployment fund are inadequate, and will have to be increased either by greater employer contributions or borrowing from the feds.
QUALLS: There have been bright spots in the governor’s response to the pandemic, such as his strong stance against large gatherings. However, there are still perilous days ahead. The governor has the power that he needs to respond to the pandemic, but he must continue to exercise that power and closely monitor the situation as people begin to emerge from their homes and return to work. There have also been many issues highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic that still need to be addressed, such as worker protections. The governor and legislators must take up these issues in the coming months.
What initiatives/legislation do you intend to introduce and support during the 2021 legislative session?
QUALLS: During the 2021 legislative session, I will support a bill to increase education funding. We must address teacher pay and all of the other resources our schools require to educate our children. This will be of paramount importance in the coming months and years as the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt. Students may need additional support, and schools may have increased costs due to the loss of assets — such as student laptops — during the period of e-learning.
I will also support legislation regarding the health and safety of workers, protections for pregnant women, and protections for the environment.
LEHMAN: My first job after law school was as legislative counsel for the parliament of the Marshall Islands. I will write a bill to require forfeited bail bonds to be immediately returned to the state, with criminal penalties for failure to return. It will also require a claw back from any enriched insurance company. This is prompted by a retired FBI investigator telling me of the corruption in our local justice system, and the failure of Prosecutor Hill to even investigate. I will also sponsor legislation to help home buyers and renters cope with the specter of foreclosure or eviction during these difficult economic times. Also, increase in gasoline/fuel taxes, given the low pump price.
