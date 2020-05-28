GOSHEN — Six Republicans are vying for three nominations for Elkhart County Council at-large seats.
The candidates are Adam Bujalski, Goshen, Jeff Petermann, Bristol, Rick Stauffer, Elkhart, incumbent Thomas Stump, Goshen, Kelbi Veenstra, Nappanee, and incumbent Tina Wenger of Goshen.
The three candidates with the most votes will go on to the November general election and face Democrat opponents.
BIOGRAPHIES
Adam M. Bujalski and his wife, Reana, are parents of five children. He is employed as a business lender at Interra Credit Union.
Jeff Petermann is a business owner who lives in Bristol with his wife, Jessica, and their three children. He holds master's degrees in leadership and management and his MBA. He has volunteered at his church on the worship team and with the youth group for much of the last decade and is the founder and past chairman of the Best for Elkhart Political Action Committee.
Thomas W. Stump has been married to Karen Frutig Stump for 45 years. They are parents of four adult children. Stump has owned and operated Cripe’s Septic Cleaning Service Inc. for 44 years. He graduated Goshen High School in 1968 and Purdue University in 1972.
Kelbi Veenstra said she was born and raised in Elkhart County. She graduated from NorthWood High School and studied government at Liberty University. She lives in Nappanee with her husband. She is employed at Dometic as a forecast analyst.
Tina Wenger and her husband, Ray, are parents of three children. Wenger said she migrated from the Philippines to the U.S. in 1978. She graduated from University of Santo Tomas and Bethel University. She worked for the U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. Department of Labor. She taught at South Bend and Wa-Nee schools and still teaches part-time.
Rick Stauffer did not provide a biography or answers to questions.
Q&A
What are your qualifications as well as life and work experiences that will help you perform your duties as a member of the Elkhart County Council?
BUJALSKI: Previously I was elected to the Elkhart City Council where I served two years as the vice president of the council. Professionally I have 14 years in banking working with businesses and individuals and these experiences have given me an opportunity to learn how to review, manage and create budgets. I am also involved with multiple non-profits, the board chair of Junior Achievement/Lemonade Day Serving Elkhart County and multiple committees on various chambers of commerce in our county. These endeavors give me direct access to business owners, elected officials, educators and members of our community that allows me to have a good pulse of what the current and future needs are for our community.
PETERMANN: Education wise I have double master’s degrees, my MBA and a master’s in leadership and management. I am a successful business owner, active in my church and involved in local and state politics for the past several years. I also have experience in standing up for the people, as I formed a PAC last year and stopped the ECS referendum that was going to hurt so many people who simply could not afford to pay more, especially for the irresponsibility of the school board and their fiscal malfeasance.
STUMP: I have served 21 years on Goshen’s City Council, 20 years on Goshen’s Redevelopment Commission (many as the president), and eight years on the Elkhart County Council. I graduated from Goshen High School in 1968 and Purdue University in 1972. I am a lifelong Elkhart County resident, and I have run a successful business for 44 years. I have worked with many people over this time, and have developed many good relationships.
VEENSTRA: After graduating from Liberty University with a degree in government, I interned in Congresswoman Jackie Walorski's D.C. office. My internship allowed me to interact with constituents from all walks of life. I learned about an array of issues that were important to those in the congresswoman's district. Her staff taught me how to address the concerns of others respectfully, and to listen to others — regardless of whether or not we shared the same views. These lessons have stuck with me for years, and I believe it is something that would make me the right candidate for Elkhart County Council.
WENGER: Personal experience understanding how multiculturalism and ethnic differences influence people's perceptions and thinking. My degree in economics and sociology comes in handy with knowledge of and related to the local and national economy, numbers, statistics, data, surveys. And as a teacher I am trained to do research and compose comprehensive reports.
Have you been satisfied with the way county government has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic? Please explain what you would change or why no changes are needed.
BUJALSKI: I think that our emergency management has done a great job managing through this, with leadership from all the cities and towns of our county working together for the betterment of all citizens. Jen Tobey, emergency mgmt. director, has done a great job ensuring that the businesses and residents have access to the needed resources through this rough time, even working with our non-profits to ensure that the most vulnerable of our elderly and homeless are taken care of as well. Elkhart County has done well to allow our trained medical individuals take the lead and follow proper, educated, medical advice.
PETERMANN: This is a non-factor as this ended up being a directive from Indianapolis. One thing I will say though is that overall, more of the decision-making should have been given to individuals, not the collective. Government should not be picking who is or isn’t essential. To the man who works at the factory and uses that money to provide for his family, he is an essential employee for his dependents. To the woman that works as a restaurant owner that has seen her income be cut to almost nothing, those who depend on her see her as an essential worker. Personal freedom and our God-given rights have been infringed upon in the USA as a result of this pandemic, but more frightening perhaps has been the willingness that some have shown to simply forfeit these rights and give up their livelihood and their freedom for a small bit of security in potentially lowering their chances, if even just a small amount of getting COVID 19.
STUMP: I am satisfied. County government has not overreacted to a serious situation. Some buildings have been closed, but vital services are still being performed. Phones are being answered and problems are still being solved. I am disappointed in the amount of masks and other supplies that were not stockpiled county and statewide. This should be rectified in the future.
VEENSTRA: While our leaders have conducted numerous disaster tabletop exercises around crisis situations, COVID-19 required a new playbook. I am proud of how our community leaders worked together with first responders, our essential workers and each other. Their establishment of the COVID-19 Incident Command Team set the tone for collaboration. As a community, we have done a good job of communicating and following Governor Holcomb's guidelines
WENGER: In general, yes. As liaison to the Emergency Management Agency, pertinent information was relayed immediately and follow ups were regularly issued. I believe more definition can be brought to how the county prepares for the next emergency requiring shut down through review with all the departments and agencies involved.
Do you favor combining the courthouses in Goshen and Elkhart into one facility? If so, how would the county pay for the project?
BUJALSKI: I believe we are at a point where we need to consolidate courthouses for a multitude of reasons, with the highest of those being security and long-term cost savings. This is something that I believe is going to happen, probably before I would take a seat on the council should I win the primary and general election. However, before it does the county needs to ensure that they assist the cities of Elkhart and Goshen in regard to the economic impact that this will have. Elkhart and Goshen are a vital part of the county overall and any discussions that are had must include the leadership of these two cities.
PETERMANN: No. It is an unnecessary expense at this time (especially given recent events) and will be a decision that we end up regretting in the not-so-distant future. Legacy projects like the courthouse must be put on hold and in some cases eliminated. Out of the box approaches need to be considered in place of more taxation. Obviously, a different scenario, but if you look at school districts that are selling naming rights to their sports fields ... this is a great example of out-of-the box thinking that saves taxpayers money.
STUMP: The courthouses in Goshen and Elkhart should be combined. Modernization of both buildings would be very expensive and still inefficient. There are many advantages to one court building. The sheriff’s department would save money and time transporting, and guarding prisoners as well as providing security. The judges would be in one building and could “specialize” in some of the cases they hear.
The county would need a bond issue, and with interest rates so low, now is the time to proceed.
VEENSTRA: Yes, I do think the county should consolidate the two court spaces into one. Elkhart County has outgrown both the Elkhart and Goshen court buildings, but finding a solution comes with an expensive price tag. We must be sure we balance the needs of the community, the safety of those who use the facility, and what we can afford to construct. This will require thoughtful consideration as an Elkhart County Council member.
WENGER: For a very specialized topic requiring input from those who best understand the issues, seek input from the experts (the judges) and representatives of affected stakeholders (mayors).
Please tell voters what initiatives you would undertake as a member of the Elkhart County Council.
BUJALSKI: My top priority is to bring the county back to a truly realistic budget. Each council meeting that I attend, there are always appropriations being requested for items that are not new and that are requested each year. When the council looks over the budget and eventually approves it, we need to make sure that departments understand that if further needs arise, that are not new or unexpected, that they may have to wait for funding until the next budget cycle. For the rest of my platform, voters can go to www.AdamForElkhartCounty.com and see more information and submit any questions that they may have.
PETERMAN: I will be bringing technology to the process and using Facebook Live to bring either streaming video to each meeting or directly afterward to talk about each vote, how each person voted and what I believe it means for Elkhart County citizens. Secondly, I will be a hawk in making sure no new taxes are levied and that current taxation is responsible and not being done to simply further ego or to make up for fiscal irresponsibility.
STUMP: I would continue to work to keep the county in a good fiscal position, as they are currently. I would work to keep taxes low. I would continue to make certain the sheriff’s department and the prosecutor’s office are well funded so they have the resources to continue to keep us safe. I would continue to work to make Elkhart County a great place to work and live.
VEENSTRA: Economic development will be one of the most significant issues facing Elkhart County in the coming months and years. I will look for opportunities to support our many small businesses while also supporting the work of the Economic Development Corp.
The future Elkhart County Council will also play an essential role in determining the future of Elkhart County Community Corrections. I recognize the importance of rehabilitation for offenders and believe that the program reduces recidivism. We need to be innovative in finding a way to reform the program to ensure it is meeting the needs of both our community and courts' system.
WENGER: Bringing more clarity to council's agenda notification process has been a priority of mine. I want to see more done on this so the public can have a better view of the legislative process, leading to more transparency, involvement and accountability.
