NAPPANEE — Nearly 60 people, including some staff at Elder Haus Senior Center in Nappanee, showed up for a prom for seniors and a “Night Under the Stars” at Dal Mar Catering Banquet Hall Saturday.
Some, like Pat Yoder and her brother John Tobias wasted no time getting out on the dance floor. The ‘almost 85’ Pat was the belle of the ball as she danced nearly every dance and showed up those much younger.
Elder Haus Director Kim Howenstine said she had the idea for the prom for seniors ever since she became director of the Nappanee senior center last summer.
“We thought maybe some didn’t have a chance to go to their high school proms for whatever reason and when we play music at the Elder Haus they dance around — even in their walkers or in their chairs so we know music is important to them,” she explained. “We also thought this could be a way for people who don’t normally come to the Elder Haus to socially engage with some of our seniors.”
“I’ve been excited about this from the day I got here and we plan to have this be the first annual senior prom,” she said. “I’m already thinking of a theme for next year!”
The banquet hall was decorated for this year’s theme with silver stars hanging from the ceiling and decorating the tables. There was a photo backdrop with props and music was provided by Disc Jockey Tim Ergle, a friend of Howenstine.
The early evening began with appetizers and music followed by dinner of chicken, polish sausage and all the fixings including assorted pies.
Attendees were then invited to join Ergle for Karaoke and Ruth Mast, who attended with her husband Dave belted out several songs.
“I’m having such a blast!” she said more than once throughout the evening. The Masts invited another couple to join them for the prom.
Howenstine announced that the Northwood High School show choir, Dawning Generation, was coming to perform for the seniors and she said it was an optional performance for them and 32 out of the 36 members chose to be there on a Friday evening. She said the director, Jeff Cramer, told her the kids were excited to come.
Before Dawning Generation performed attendee Kat Ernsberger took the microphone to thank the Elder Haus staff. She said, “I can’t believe I’m having so much fun after 80 — I thought my life was over and they’ve given me a whole new family!”
The students arrived and several young men took to the dance floor with the seniors — some dancing with relatives like Jacob Moyer who danced with his great aunt Donna Martin and Montana Green who danced with his grandmother Deb Hostetler while others just wanted to join the fun.
Mr. Cramer explained the students would perform some songs from this year’s theme, which had to do with flying, then they’d perform a medley of Beach Boys songs and concluding with “This joint is jumping”.
“The kids just had their prom a couple of weeks ago so they were excited to come perform for yours,” Cramer said. “This is our final performance and I can’t think of a better way to cap it off.”
At the end of the evening Ruth Mast reflected on it.
“This has been incredible, amazing—a great time to make new friends and connect,” she said. “It’s been pure joy!”