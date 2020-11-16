GOSHEN — The railroad crossing dividing Eisenhower Drive North and South near the industrial park on the city’s south side will be closed to traffic Thursday as part of a planned pavement repair project.
Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to temporarily close the railroad crossing in order to allow for the surrounding pavement to be repaired in preparation for winter’s arrival.
“After receiving numerous complaints regarding the track’s condition on Eisenhower Drive, the city and Berry Plastics have teamed up to install new pavement in and around the track for the winter,” Sailor told the board. “To perform the work, a one-day closure of Eisenhower Drive at the railroad tracks is necessary.”
Sailor said the plan is to begin the closure at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, with the crossing reopening to traffic on Friday.
“Advance road closure notice boards were installed on Friday, Nov. 13, to make businesses and employees aware of the pending closure,” he added of the request.
A motion to authorize the one-day closure was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Jacob M. Lambright from the rank of probationary patrol officer to the rank of patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department effective Thursday.
• Approved a contract with Sorg Dodge of Goshen for the purchase of four new 2021 patrol-rated Dodge Chargers for the Goshen Police Department at a cost of $27,426 each, for a total contract price of $109,704.
• Approved an extension of the southbound lane closure of Steury Avenue from 305 Steury Ave. to East Lincoln Avenue until Friday as part of the city’s ongoing East Goshen Water Main Replacement project.
