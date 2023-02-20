GOSHEN — Eight parcels of land will be transferred by Elkhart County to Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County Inc. on which to build homes.
The County Commissioners Monday approved a resolution authorizing the transfer of tax sale certificates to Habitat. County attorney Craig Buche said all of the property is in Elkhart and that the properties must be used for owner-occupied single-family homes. There are other requirements as well.
If Habitat fails to comply with the requirements, then the property would revert back to the county.
The commissioners also approved:
• Rezoning property at 23440 U.S. 33, located at the southeast corner of U.S. 33 and C.R. 113 in Dunlap, from Planned Unit Development B-2 to just B-2 (business) designation. Doug Miller, Goshen, representing the property’s owner, G&D Investments, said a week ago the property was going to be sold with the owners intending to use it for a used car lot. However, late Friday afternoon, the buyers backed out. G&D Investments’ owners just want to sell the property and move on, and they feel rezoning to B-2 would be in their best interests, Miller explained. The commissioners voted 3-0 for the rezoning.
• A zone map change from M-1 (manufacturing) with a condition to M-1 with no condition at 11732 C.R. 4, Middlebury. Matt Arnold, Granger, representing SGL Holdings LLC, made the request with the change of removing the word “cargo” to allow for flexibility in what will be allowed at the site. He explained the company builds many types of trailer and some are not considered cargo. The commissioners approved the request in a 3-0 vote.
• A zone map change from A-1 (agricultural) to Detailed Planned Unit Development M-1 (manufacturing) and for primary approval of a one-lot minor subdivision to be known as Highball DPUD M-1, at 68563 C.R. 17, New Paris. Timothy Frey and Stella Frey made the request.
• An amendment for the Bridge 312 project, which is on C.R. 142 over Turkey Creek. The amendment adds right of way funds to the project. The federal government will pay 80%, estimated at $17,500.
• Advertising for bids for the 2023 wedging program, which repairs troughs in the roads created by horse-drawn buggies. Those who drive horse-drawn buggies pay a plate fee that is used to fund the repairs.
• Purchasing a half-ton 2023 Chevrolet Silverado for $27,852 for the Street Department.
• Out-of-state travel for Health Officer Richard Hostetler, who will attend the National Association of County Health Officers in Denver, Colorado, from July 10-13.
• Out-of-state travel for Maria Navarro of the Health Department to attend the Annual National WiC Association Education and Training Conference in San Diego April 30-May 4.
• A grant application review form for BOLD Public Health Programs to address Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementia.
• A grant application review form for Tobacco prevention and Control, which will allow the Health Department to increase their part-time person to full-time given them two employees in Tobacco Prevention.