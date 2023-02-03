GOSHEN — Goshen City Council District 4 Representative Megan Eichorn has announced she will be running for re-election.
Having lived in Goshen for over twenty years, with the majority spent living within District 4, Eichorn is an active member of the community not only as representative for District 4, but as liaison to the Community Relations Commission, and as a member of the communications department for Goshen Community Schools.
"Megan remains committed to being a voice for the residents of District 4 and the community at large," a news release stated. "She strongly believes that bi-partisan representation is essential to local government, and has demonstrated time and again her ability to listen and consider all perspectives on the issues impacting the community, while striving for unity and consensus instead of polarization."
Eichorn is the mother of two daughters, Libby, a senior at Goshen High School, and Zoe, a junior at Butler University.
"Goshen faces many challenges that need decisive and thoughtful leadership," the release added. "Oftentimes, the issues our city faces are complicated and do not have easy answers. While environmental considerations are critical to our quality of life and the planet, Megan understands that the development of housing, growing businesses, and diversifying Goshen industry may sometimes be at odds with environmental goals.
"Megan brings a balanced approach that is essential to the health and wellbeing of our community. If re-elected, Megan will continue to work with fellow council members, the mayor, and the many valuable city employees who do the daily work of our city to ensure that Goshen remains a vibrant place where families want to live, work, and go to school."