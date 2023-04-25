ELKHART — The 9th Annual Colf Classic supporting Elkhart Education Foundation is just a few weeks away, and registration is now open.
The event will take place May 9 at Elcona Country Club. Check-in and lunch start at 11 a.m with golf starting at noon. The event is also sponsored by Forest River, and the awards ceremony immediately following is sponsored by Kem Krest.
Funds raised at the event support Elkhart Education Foundation’s mission of providing education of providing exceptional educational experiences for students in the Elkhart Community Schools, EEF Executive Director Charmaine Torma said.
Each registration includes a full round of 18 holes at Elcona Country Club, use of a golf cart and access to the putting green, lunch, beverages, and an awards reception. Registration fees for the foursome are $500.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/2k3y77nr.
Not interested in golf, but still want to support EEF? Sponsorships are also available. Contact info@elkhartedfoundation.org for more information on sponsorship opportunities. To volunteer, visit https://tinyurl.com/EEFGolfClassic.